Stuart O'Grady Cycling Launches new VIP Guided Cycling Tours and Website
O'Grady teams with Mummu Cycling for European Cycling Classics Tours
The two-time World Champion on the track, four-time Olympic medallist (GOLD 2004), 2007 Paris-Roubaix winner and two-time Tour Down Under winner has partnered with Mummu Cycling to take their world class tours to another level of exclusivity.
Mummu Cycling Chief Executive Officer, Marcel Berger said the partnership will bring fans into the inner sanctum of the cycling world.
"The access Stuart will be able to provide for cycling fans through our tours is unprecedented. As a former winner of Paris-Roubaix, our clients will now have access to the famous showers, meet cycling royalty and access teams. We're really excited to have him on board and even more thrilled with what it means for our clients," Berger said.
"Not only will our tours help cycling fans tick the world's biggest cycling races off their bucket list but they'll now be able to experience them alongside the most decorated Australian cyclist of all time."
On the eve of the ten-year anniversary of his Paris-Roubaix win, cycling legend Stuart O'Grady said he was thrilled to join Mummu Cycling.
"Cycling has been my entire life so getting the opportunity to share my experiences, knowledge and behind the scenes access from my twenty-year career is something I'm really excited about," O'Grady said.
"They're also guided tours so I get the opportunity to sit around after the day's rides with the group to chat about the day, how the race is evolving and what to watch out for but more importantly, having been on the circuit for twenty years I can also share my local knowledge outside of cycling."
Mummu Cycling and Stuart O'Grady will kick off their partnership in March with their Spring Classics Tour where O'Grady will host cycling fans on an eleven-day tour through Belgium and Northern France. Cycling fans will have access to ride the course of famous races including Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders together with O'Grady in what will be the most exclusive tour on offer.
About Stuart O'Grady OAM
Stuart O'Grady OAM is a retired Australian professional road and track bicycle racer who rode as a professional between 1995 and 2013.
A former two times World Champion on the track, O'Grady and Graeme Brown won a gold medal in the Men's Madison at the 2004 Summer Olympics. He rode in 6 Olympic Games, from Barcelona in 1992 through until The London Games in 2012, winning four medals in total. O'Grady also won Paris–Roubaix in 2007, the first Australian to do so.
Stuart O'Grady competed in the Tour de France a record equalling 17 times, his first was in 1997 and contended for the points classification in the Tour de France known as the green jersey, finishing second in the 1998, 1999, 2001 and 2005 races. He wore the yellow jersey of general classification leader for 9 days total in 1998 and 2001.
Achievements:
6 x Olympic Games
17 x Tour de France
17 x Paris Roubaix (Winner 2007)
3 x Commonwealth Games
2 x World Champion 1993 & 1995
http://www.stuartogradycycling.com.au for more information on Stuart and his partnership with Mummu Cycling
About Mummu Cycling
Mummu Cycling has been working in the industry since 2010 delivering world-class, major event travel packages getting fans closer to the action to experience major cycling races like never before.
In 2017 Mummu Cycling will be offering fans VIP guided tours with Stuart O'Grady to Spring Classics and Tour de France. Tours are available now with further information at http://www.mummucycling.com
Media Contact
Sarah Brady Mummu Cycling
0412 537 002
***@mummucycling.com
