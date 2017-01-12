 
Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Celebrity Furnishings awarded best of Houzz 2017

Over 40 Million Monthly Unique Users Nominated Best Home Building, Remodeling and Design Professionals in North America and Around the World
 
 
Listed Under

PHOENIX - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Celebrity Furnishings

Awarded Best Of Houzz 2017

Over 40 Million Monthly Unique Users Nominated Best Home Building,

Remodeling and Design Professionals in North America and Around the World

Phoenix, Maricopa January 17, 2017 – Celebrity Furnishings of Phoenix has won "Best Of Design & Customer Service" on Houzz ®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The custom furniture manufacturer was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners' work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award. A "Best Of Houzz 2017" badge will appear on winners' profiles, as a sign of  their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

Creating beautiful custom, designer furniture and supporting local community

"We're so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Celebrity Furnishings said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality."

Follow Celebrity Furnishings on Houzz


About Celebrity Furnishings

Celebrity Furnishings is a family owned company manufacturing custom made designer furniture in Phoenix, AZ and specializing in round sofas, banquettes, center settees, tufted headboards and more.

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit Houzz

www.celebrityfurnishings.com

www.houzz.com

Contact
Dagmara Kawalec
***@mail.com
End
