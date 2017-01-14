Country(s)
Industry News
Grammy-Nominated Contemporary Blues Artist Janiva Magness Set to Perform at Huntington Beach Library Theater on Saturday, February 18, 2017
DRAIA Productions presents the Rock'n Blues Concert Series, sponsored by Farmers Insurance, and hosted by Executive Producer/Director/Founder Diane R. Adams. Each series includes her band, Diane & The Deductibles, performing new, original songs with a professional video shoot of each live performance.
Janiva Magness - "Love Wins Again" (Live at The Troubadour) https://www.youtube.com/
Lead singer and collaborator Diane Adams has become a strong advocate for supporting the music industry. Located at the iconic Huntington Beach Library Theater, Adams boasts that "every seat is a good seat in the house", which offers an intimate 319 seat setting.
Diane & The Deductibles - "Sweet Love and Emotion" (Live at The Rock'n Blues Concert Series) https://www.youtube.com/
JOIN US on Saturday, February 18th, 2017
5:45 p.m. - Doors Open
6:00 p.m. - Red Carpet Photos
7:00 p.m. - Show Begins
10:15 p.m. Meet & Greet / After Party
Ticket Prices: $29, $37 & VIP $75.
* VIP tickets include priority seating, Rockstar Lounge Access with unlimited hors d'oeuvres and beverages.
Cash bar (beer/wine) and food provided by Legends Surf City.
Cash only at event for all purchases/CD's & Memorabilia available.
For tickets, visit Insurance Rocks at http://www.insurance-
Huntington Beach Central Library Theater & Cultural Center
7111 Talbert Avenue,
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Free Parking
Visit Janiva Magness at http://www.janivamagness.com.
Visit Diane & The Deductibles at http://www.dianeandthedeductibles.com.
Media Contact
DRAIA Productions/
714-356-1165
***@draiaproductions.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse