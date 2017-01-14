Grammy-Nominated Contemporary Blues Artist Janiva Magness Set to Perform at Huntington Beach Library Theater on Saturday, February 18, 2017

DRAIA Productions presents the Rock'n Blues Concert Series, sponsored by Farmers Insurance, and hosted by Executive Producer/Director/Founder Diane R. Adams. Each series includes her band, Diane & The Deductibles, performing new, original songs with a professional video shoot of each live performance.