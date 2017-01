Grammy-Nominated Contemporary Blues Artist Janiva Magness Set to Perform at Huntington Beach Library Theater on Saturday, February 18, 2017

DRAIA Productions presents the Rock'n Blues Concert Series, sponsored by Farmers Insurance, and hosted by Executive Producer/Director/Founder Diane R. Adams. Each series includes her band, Diane & The Deductibles, performing new, original songs with a professional video shoot of each live performance.

-- Less than a week after singer-songwriter Janiva Magness finds out if she won the 2017 Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album, she'll head to the Huntington Beach Library Theater to headline the latest edition of the Rock'n Blues Concert Series. Magness' acclaimed disc,, is the newest of a dozen discs from this charismatic electric blues-Americana powerhouse, who's also racked up seven prestigious Blues Music Awards and took home the Blues Foundation's B.B. King Entertainer of the Year Award in '09. Diane & The Deductibles will be opening and hosting the show, and your ticket gets you into an after-party and meet-and-greet with the artists. VIP tickets add priority seating and access to a VIP lounge with hors d'oeuvres and beverages.Janiva Magness - "Love Wins Again" (Live at The Troubadour) https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=_Gepq8qf938 Lead singer and collaborator Diane Adams has become a strong advocate for supporting the music industry. Located at the iconic Huntington Beach Library Theater, Adams boasts thatwhich offers an intimate 319 seat setting.Diane & The Deductibles - "Sweet Love and Emotion" (Live at The Rock'n Blues Concert Series) https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=RcV71XyA4rI 5:45 p.m. - Doors Open6:00 p.m. - Red Carpet Photos7:00 p.m. - Show Begins10:15 p.m. Meet & Greet / After PartyTicket Prices: $29, $37 & VIP $75.Cash bar (beer/wine) and food provided by Legends Surf City.Cash only at event for all purchases/CD's & Memorabilia available.7111 Talbert Avenue,Huntington Beach, CA 92648Free ParkingVisitat http://www.janivamagness.com Visit