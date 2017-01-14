 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Grammy-Nominated Contemporary Blues Artist Janiva Magness Set to Perform at Huntington Beach Library Theater on Saturday, February 18, 2017

DRAIA Productions presents the Rock'n Blues Concert Series, sponsored by Farmers Insurance, and hosted by Executive Producer/Director/Founder Diane R. Adams. Each series includes her band, Diane & The Deductibles, performing new, original songs with a professional video shoot of each live performance.
 
1 2 3 4 5
Janiva Magness
Janiva Magness
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Less than a week after singer-songwriter Janiva Magness finds out if she won the 2017 Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album, she'll head to the Huntington Beach Library Theater to headline the latest edition of the Rock'n Blues Concert Series. Magness' acclaimed disc, Loves Wins Again, is the newest of a dozen discs from this charismatic electric blues-Americana powerhouse, who's also racked up seven prestigious Blues Music Awards and took home the Blues Foundation's B.B. King Entertainer of the Year Award in '09. Diane & The Deductibles will be opening and hosting the show, and your ticket gets you into an after-party and meet-and-greet with the artists. VIP tickets add priority seating and access to a VIP lounge with hors d'oeuvres and beverages.

Janiva Magness - "Love Wins Again" (Live at The Troubadour) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Gepq8qf938



Lead singer and collaborator Diane Adams has become a strong advocate for supporting the music industry. Located at the iconic Huntington Beach Library Theater, Adams boasts that "every seat is a good seat in the house", which offers an intimate 319 seat setting.

Diane & The Deductibles - "Sweet Love and Emotion" (Live at The Rock'n Blues Concert Series) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcV71XyA4rI



JOIN US on Saturday, February 18th, 2017

5:45 p.m. - Doors Open
6:00 p.m. - Red Carpet Photos
7:00 p.m. - Show Begins
10:15 p.m. Meet & Greet / After Party

Ticket Prices: $29, $37 & VIP $75.

* VIP tickets include priority seating, Rockstar Lounge Access with unlimited hors d'oeuvres and beverages.

Cash bar (beer/wine) and food provided by Legends Surf City.

Cash only at event for all purchases/CD's & Memorabilia available.

For tickets, visit Insurance Rocks at http://www.insurance-rocks.com.

Huntington Beach Central Library Theater & Cultural Center
7111 Talbert Avenue,
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Free Parking

Visit Janiva Magness at http://www.janivamagness.com.

Visit Diane & The Deductibles at http://www.dianeandthedeductibles.com.

End
DRAIA Productions PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share