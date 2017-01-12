 
White Label VoIP Dialer Application Development Services Announced By Ecosmob

Ecosmob Technologies offers custom development services for various solutions and products. Recently, spokesperson of the company announced to offer white label VoIP dialer application development services.
 
 
AHMEDABAD, India - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecosmob Technologies is a known Indian company which offers a variety of services in the IT industry. The company has been offering a wide range of solutions and products in different areas of IT industry. The company is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India with 9+ years of experience in catering national and international clients. Recently, spokesperson of the company announced to offer white label solution development for VoIP mobile dialer application.

"A VoIP mobile dialer application is a dialer application for Smartphone and smart devices which can be used for richer communication. Here by richer communication we meant to say it offers more advanced features of communication compared to normal communication tools. Using a VoIP dialer application you can conduct an audio call, video call, 3-way conference and much more.", shared spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies.

The VoIP dialer application can have a whole range of features which are listed below:
- Calling: Audio and Video
- Audio conference
- Call merge
- Chat
- Call transfer
- Call hold
- Call retrieval
- Call history
- File sharing
- Address book
- Quality of service
- Bluetooth support
- Secure communication
- And more

The VoIP mobile dialer application works on the concept of SIP and to make it fully functional, it supports different codecs. To name a few, the VoIP mobile dialer application support SILK, OPUS, G722, SPEEX, ILBC, G729, G711 and many other known audio codecs. To provide HD quality video calls, it supports H264, MPEG4 and VP8 video codecs. The VoIP mobile dialer application can also get integrated with the push notification. It can be developed or customized in a way that it can work in low bandwidth mode for audio calls over 2G network with low bandwidth.

"We offer white label dialer application development for enterprises and companies. Generally, companies prefer a white label solution as it has its own brand elements and can be used by their staff for effective communication. The dialer application can have a few or many features based on the communication requirement by the company. We have provided white label VoIP dialer application to many of our customers at affordable rates. Right now, we are developing this type of dialer application for Android and iOS platforms.", shared spokesperson of the company.

The company has a team of experienced mobile application developers who have expertise in developing custom dialer application along with many other types of mobile app development. The spokesperson of the company has advised interested companies to visit their webpage of mobile dialer application which gives detailed information of the offered services. The VoIP dialer app webpage is accessible here: https://www.ecosmob.com/voip-mobile-dialer/

