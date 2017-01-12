News By Tag
Nation To Receive Chain Of Solutions For Ending Unemployment
A new inventive GoFundMe Project reaches beyond what others have attempted to remedy, with a progressive chain of solutions aimed at ending unemployment.
The new technology/software solution is intended to take long term unemployed persons and train them, putting them back to work. This is the formation of first candidate where Sriram Iyerstates; "I needed frequent access to all those unemployed people, so I went to unemployment centers, saw their system, their portal and people, and felt the huge difference between government and private job portals recruitment services."
First Candidate exists as a tri-fold cutting-edge, multi-platform website that provides three very different tools to end unemployment:
FirstWORK: Half Job Portal - Half Social Platform
Connecting employers with the people who can drive their businesses forward is what First Work is all about. The social element makes it easy for candidates to showcase their skills and long-term objectives. Recruiters can see previous projects they've worked on and reviews from past employers to really get a sense of the person behind the profile; their strengths, weaknesses and potential. And once you've made that connection, there's no long, drawn out email exchange. You can connect their and then with our messaging function.
FirstCROWDFUND:
Every failed startup represents potentially hundreds of jobs that never got created. If our nation is going to put each and every worker in a job they love, then we need to give these young businesses a fighting chance, with a choice of equity, donations, and reward campaigns. (Not to mention access to a community that's committed to their success.) FirstCROWDFUND helps startups turn their brilliant idea into a hiring, thriving business.
FirstINK: Press Portal Pairing Employment Stories With Success
FirstINK is a movement to unite journalists, academics, and industry leaders as catalyst for change. It is a contemporary twist on the tradition tabloid campaign where writers expose unemployment data with the writers who can do them justice. FirstINK is committed to providing an uncensored platform to show the public what unemployment really looks like. Academics and industry leaders who see a solution can create petitions and publish their ideas to influence change. Before people embrace the solution, they must first understand the problem.
First Candidate needs support. The system is in Beta and it won't work without funding. The Company is seeking donations. People can learn more by visiting the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/
Support: https://www.gofundme.com/
Media Inquiries contact:
Sriram Iyer
hello@firstcandidate.com
Sriram Iyer
***@firstcandidate.com
