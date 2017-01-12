 
News By Tag
* Job Recruiters
* Chain Of Solutions
* Ending Unemployment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


Nation To Receive Chain Of Solutions For Ending Unemployment

A new inventive GoFundMe Project reaches beyond what others have attempted to remedy, with a progressive chain of solutions aimed at ending unemployment.
 
 
First Candidate Needs Support
First Candidate Needs Support
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Job Recruiters
* Chain Of Solutions
* Ending Unemployment

Industry:
* Human resources

Location:
* Washington - District of Columbia - US

Subject:
* Projects

WASHINGTON - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Sriram Iyeris a highly successful IT consultant, who moved around the country, until finally settling in Houston, Texas.  His past in India haunted him as he gained new perspective into current employment challenges and struggles. He noticed that there were many gaps and disconnects, in the way companies were operating in the IT space. One of the biggest challenges was the recruitment process.  He set out to create a chain of solutions and founded First Candidate; an employment locating platform, changing the way companies locate qualified candidates.

The new technology/software solution is intended to take long term unemployed persons and train them, putting them back to work.  This is the formation of first candidate where Sriram Iyerstates; "I needed frequent access to all those unemployed people, so I went to unemployment centers, saw their system, their portal and people, and felt the huge difference between government and private job portals recruitment services."

First Candidate exists as a tri-fold cutting-edge, multi-platform website that provides three very different tools to end unemployment:

FirstWORK:  Half Job Portal - Half Social Platform

Connecting employers with the people who can drive their businesses forward is what First Work is all about. The social element makes it easy for candidates to showcase their skills and long-term objectives. Recruiters can see previous projects they've worked on and reviews from past employers to really get a sense of the person behind the profile; their strengths, weaknesses and potential. And once you've made that connection, there's no long, drawn out email exchange. You can connect their and then with our messaging function.

FirstCROWDFUND: Providing Startup Founders Support

Every failed startup represents potentially hundreds of jobs that never got created. If our nation is going to put each and every worker in a job they love, then we need to give these young businesses a fighting chance, with a choice of equity, donations, and reward campaigns. (Not to mention access to a community that's committed to their success.) FirstCROWDFUND helps startups turn their brilliant idea into a hiring, thriving business.

FirstINK: Press Portal Pairing Employment Stories With Success

FirstINK is a movement to unite journalists, academics, and industry leaders as catalyst for change. It is a contemporary twist on the tradition tabloid campaign where writers expose unemployment data with the writers who can do them justice. FirstINK is committed to providing an uncensored platform to show the public what unemployment really looks like. Academics and industry leaders who see a solution can create petitions and publish their ideas to influence change. Before people embrace the solution, they must first understand the problem.

First Candidate needs support. The system is in Beta and it won't work without funding. The Company is seeking donations. People can learn more by visiting the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/firstcandidate.  The idea demands more companies to inspire their workers. First Candidate is seeking thriving, flourishing organizations, committed to creating new opportunities. Visit the website at http://www.firstcandidate.com to learn more about the tri-fold solution to help put an end to unemployment.

Support: https://www.gofundme.com/firstcandidate

Media Inquiries contact:

Sriram Iyer

hello@firstcandidate.com

Contact
Sriram Iyer
***@firstcandidate.com
End
Source:
Email:***@firstcandidate.com Email Verified
Tags:Job Recruiters, Chain Of Solutions, Ending Unemployment
Industry:Human resources
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NorCal Press News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share