WAVELENGTH II: New Consumerism Fashion x Art group exhibition

Exhibit: Ziyang Wu, The Story of The Pig, digital media. Courtesy of the artist

-- 312 Bowery Street, New York, NY 10012Thursday, February 9, 2017 - Wednesday, February 15, 201710am - 6pm DailyWAVELENGTH II proudly presents the recent work of 18 contemporary artists and designers active in the US, Europe and China. By bringing together conceptual fashion pieces, visual arts, jewelry, sculpture and multimedia installations, the exhibition illustrates a global trend in consumerism and lifestyle - the integration of Art, Fashion and social life.Consumers are reassessing their priorities and reflecting on their lifestyle: what they truly value through the act of purchasing. Such inevitable shift has been christened as "New Consumerism". Many artists and designers, as opinion shapers, have actively involved in this wave of revolution.Through over 30 exhibits "WAVELENGTH II" depicts for the increasing prominence of aesthetics, sustainability and authenticity.Under the influence of New Consumerism, there is a trend evolving towards the elimination of boundaries between art and design. "WAVELENGTH II" demonstrates how "the work" is treated as a vehicle of concept regardless of functionality or categorization. Garments and jewelry pieces are indistinguishable from sculptures or installations, rising above the status conveyed by "label" or "possession"Meanwhile, the exhibition is infused with daily life aspects. Applicable technologies such as biochemistry, digital rendering and facial recognition have all been incorporated into creation process. Artists reveal their fascination in everyday objects and pop culture, embracing, ridiculing or simply making observations of consumerist society. Nothing concludes better than a large scale embroidery made entirely by hand with traditional french technique, yet full of emojis and contemporary art references.Future consumers prioritise experience and aesthetic values. For them, art appreciation is expected to be an integral part of life. Apart from artwork display, "WAVELENGTH II" consists of a pop-up store space within the gallery and a week of public events including panel discussions and workshops, bringing together art shows, fashion exhibitions, designer boutiques and social gatherings.Cohosted by CUBE NYC and VO Art Union, the exhibition will tour to Beijing and being accommodated in Times Museum in summer, to openly discuss the exchange between different culture on the backdrop of a global trend.