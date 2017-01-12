 
Industry News





January 2017
Growth Fuels Expansion for Crystals By Nature

 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Following a very successful  holiday season, Crystals By Nature announced plans to increase its workforce in Austin, TX! The online store for all things crystals wanted to say thank you to all of their customers who chose Crystals By Nature as their go-to for holiday gifts!

Moving forward into 2017, the company plans to add additional staff for particular areas in regards to online store operations, including inventory, international shipping logistics, social media and marketing. Senior Content Editor, Grace Snively, was promoted to Head of Marketing. Director of Online Sales, Jeff Gray, says the company is not only looking forward to adding more jobs in the near future but that the current new hires would begin working by the end of the month to ensure the online store is as successful as possible starting out the new year.

Although the company did not disclose how many additional jobs would be created, one thing is for certain: the number of orders and amount of sales generated during the holiday season proved Crystals By Nature is a favorable online store for those seeking to buy crystals, and has an extremely bright future not to mention boundless potential. They look forward to what's to come and will be working rigorously to meet the needs of their customers, extend their knowledge of the metaphysical world, and present anything and everything they have to offer as the online store for one of the largest metaphysical stores in the world.

To learn more about Crystals By Nature visit their website at https://crystalsbynature.com.

J Gray
***@ntrocks.com
Source:Crystals By Nature
Email:***@ntrocks.com Email Verified
Tags:Crystals, Minerals, Metaphysical
Industry:Business
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Subject:Executives
