Ares ArgoERP accounting management seminar assists annual closing
Facing annual account closing, financial personnel have to consolidate the corporate budget along with the monthly, quarterly and annual reports of the following year while complying with accounting standards and meeting the costs of inventory objective evaluation requirements. ArgoERP is the best management aid for enterprise. ABC (Activities Based Costing) or carried down costs and operation cost outputs and actual manufacturing cost calculation can be done swiftly without delay or errors caused by manpower.
Chris Chen, an ArgoERP senior consultant, pointed out that consolidating financial data challenges accountants' attentiveness for numbers. Annual, quarterly and monthly reports, account closing, and budget estimates require endurance. To avoid unmatched general ledger and ledger accounts, generating financial reports correctly becomes even more important. ArgoERP's simple budget calculation verification function with related modules and automatic information operation process can solve financial personnel's problems, it's the best support for decision-making of high-level executive to master organization operation.
To provide clients of Ares the latest and the richest information, ArgoERP team releases ERP news through Ares e-paper. Besides, the team holds monthly ArgoERP seminars for different needs from departments of accounting and information to that of human resources. The latest curriculum planning would be quarterly announced and timely adjusted according to client requests to enhance efficiency of resource utilization and build the most suitable system for enterprise needs.
About ArgoERP
Ares is the only listed ERP software company in Taiwan. ArgoERP modules have underlying architecture applied flexibly and built-in standard functions, so it could be adjusted to fit different characteristics of industries, such as traditional, construction, chemistry, production, and service industry, to improve the business process and the efficiency of overall resource utilization in the most economical way. It is applicable to multi-company, multi-factory, multi-currency, multi-profit center and multi-program management and is sufficient to meet the demand of enterprises in the international competition.
To cope with the policy that the domestic listed companies should adopt IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) accounting system, Ares has launched its IFRS solution. Being the first government-acknowledged ERP supplier, Ares has accumulated many successful IFRS cases. Elastic solutions, including the complete system replacement and the combination of different general ledger systems or reporting tools, are also provided to save human costs, lift operating speed, reduce errors and adjustment range of the statements in the future. The implementation of IFRS corresponding solution could help enterprises not only decrease the affection of the operation side, but enhance more competitiveness for them to seize opportunities. Ares recently won eleven certificates for IFRS from Taiwan's Ministry of Commerce of Taiwan government.
More introduction about ArgoERP：http://argoerp.ares.com.tw/
About Ares
Ares has provided professional services for over 35 years, and is the first Taiwan-based software company to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). Ares is a professional manufacturing management information system provider, with top Manufacturing Execution System (MES) maker for LED industry in Taiwan, and the first government-acknowledged IFRS ERP solution provider. Ares is also the top player of the Taiwan foreign exchange, core banking solutions, and is a SWIFT partner, while being the first Oracle partner in Taiwan. Ares eAresBank is acknowledged by international research institution Gartner, and self-developed ciMes becomes the only Taiwan MES solution acknowledged by Gartner. Ares launched ArgoERP in Thailand with Thai leading software company DataOne Asia of SVOA group, aiming to become the number one ERP in ASEAN markets.
Contact Person: Julia Chen
（ARES, ArgoERP are registered trademarks to Ares International Corp. Other names and trademarks belong to headquarters and branches.）
