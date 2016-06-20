Alyssa K. Sandrowitz, Counsel, Polsinelli to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Webcast

News By Tag
Alyssa K. Sandrowitz, Counsel, Polsinelli to Speak at the Knowledge Group's Delving Deeper into the Legal Implications of SC's Conclusion on the Cuozzo Case LIVE Webcast
About Alyssa K. Sandrowitz
Alyssa Sandrowitz is counsel with Polsinelli and has been helping clients develop and execute comprehensive patent strategies for over a decade. She focuses her practice in a broad spectrum of patent law, including patent litigation and post-grant proceedings. She uses her engineering background to represented clients in a variety of technologies including semiconductor design and fabrication, LCD devices, medical devices, consumer products in both district courts and before the U. S. Patent and Trademark Office.
AboutPolsinelli
Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 800 attorneys in 20 offices, serving corporations, institutions, and entrepreneurs nationally. Ranked in the top five percent of law firms for client service, the firm has risen more than 50 spots over the past five years in the Am Law 100 annual law firm ranking. Polsinelli attorneys provide practical legal counsel infused with business insight, and focus on health care, financial services, real estate, intellectual property, mid-market corporate, labor and employment, and business litigation. Polsinelli attorneys have depth of experience in 100 service areas and 70 industries. The firm can be found online at www.polsinelli.com. Polsinelli PC. In California, Polsinelli LLP.
Event Synopsis:
On June 20, 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court upholds in its Cuozzo Speed Technologies, LLC v. Lee decision the authority of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) to use the Broadest Reasonable Interpretation (BRI) standard for claim interpretation during inter partes review (IPR) proceedings. The Court affirmed that the Federal Circuit's judgement does not permit appeal of the USPTO's decision to institute an IPR. However, the court determined that the issue raised in connection to the institution of the IPR was not appealable under § 314(d), thus, making the decision to institute "nonappealable"
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the important issues, particularly legal implications, of the Supreme Court's ruling in Cuozzo. Speakers will highlight notable developments and insights of this significant topic.
Key topics include:
§ Cuozzo Speed Technologies, LLC v. Lee - Legal Implications
§ Broadest Reasonable Interpretation (BRI) Standard
§ Appeal of Decision to Institute
§ Notable Court Decisions
§ Recent Trends and Developments
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
