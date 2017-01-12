News By Tag
One of the Most Influential Women in IoT Writes Children's Book
The Internet of Mysterious Things Combines Imagination and Technology
"Without imagination there wouldn't be innovation,"
Each book has ten Near Field Communication (NFC) tags embedded - the same technology used to make mobile payments. Tap the page and more information about how each technology actually works is launched on your device. Parents can decide how deep to dive with their children. All content is located on the internet and as the technologies evolve, the content will too. The Kickstarter campaign goes through the end of February. Click here (http://internetofmysteriousthings.com) to support the publication of the book.
"This is the first book I've seen that creates a new mythology for our modern world." - Hilary Mason, Founder & CEO, Fast Forward Labs
To learn more about The Internet of Mysterious Things click here. http://bit.ly/
About the Author:
Lisa Seacat DeLuca is a software engineer and inventor at IBM, having filed over 600 patent applications. She was named in the list of the 25 Most Influential Women in IoT. She's an MIT 35 Under 35, Fast Company 100 Most Creative People, LinkedIn NextWave, and a TED speaker. This is DeLuca's second self-published children's book.
Contact
Lisa Seacat DeLuca
***@internetofmysteriousthings.com
End
