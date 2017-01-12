 
January 2017





One of the Most Influential Women in IoT Writes Children's Book

The Internet of Mysterious Things Combines Imagination and Technology
 
 
BALTIMORE - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Lisa Seacat DeLuca, a mother of two sets of twins and IBM's most prolific female inventor, has launched her second children's book on Kickstarter (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lisadeluca/1398428158?token=de67c203). The book, titled The Internet of Mysterious Things is a children's book that uses mysterious creatures to explain common technologies used in everyday life. From Amazon's Alexa to iPhone applications, children are exposed to an infinite amount of technology.  Press an app to turn on a light, ask a question to a personal agent, count steps with a wearable activity tracker, children wonder how these devices work and communicate with one another.  The book uses mysterious creatures to help children understand the technology through their imaginations.

"Without imagination there wouldn't be innovation," said Author, Lisa Seacat DeLuca, "and that is why I wrote this book, so that children never stray from that innate ability to look at things in a pure imaginative way.  Children and technology are our future."

Each book has ten Near Field Communication (NFC) tags embedded - the same technology used to make mobile payments.  Tap the page and more information about how each technology actually works is launched on your device. Parents can decide how deep to dive with their children. All content is located on the internet and as the technologies evolve, the content will too. The Kickstarter campaign goes through the end of February.  Click here (http://internetofmysteriousthings.com) to support the publication of the book.

"This is the first book I've seen that creates a new mythology for our modern world." - Hilary Mason, Founder & CEO, Fast Forward Labs

To learn more about The Internet of Mysterious Things click here. http://bit.ly/iomt

About the Author:

Lisa Seacat DeLuca is a software engineer and inventor at IBM, having filed over 600 patent applications. She was named in the list of the 25 Most Influential Women in IoT. She's an MIT 35 Under 35, Fast Company 100 Most Creative People, LinkedIn NextWave, and a TED speaker.  This is DeLuca's second self-published children's book.

Contact
Lisa Seacat DeLuca
***@internetofmysteriousthings.com
End
