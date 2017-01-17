

Prep—atlanta's Shared Kitchen & Culinary Incubator For Local Entrepreneurs—announces $7 Million Expansion With Development Of Prep2 68,000 Square Feet Acquired to House Commercial Kitchens, Offices & Production Facilities for Atlanta-Area Chefs, Bakers, Caterers, Specialty Food Producers, Food Truck Operators & More ATLANTA - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- will commence in 2017 and open to existing and new PREP members in mid-2017. PREP currently provides commercial-quality shared kitchens, dedicated production spaces, food business growth resources, ingredient procurement, and hands-on guidance for over 110 local food companies.



"Our goal at PREP is to offer food businesses the resources they need to succeed and grow," said Mitch Jaffe, Co-founder of PREP. "The expansion will enable us to help more local culinary companies advance to the next level."



PREP's current and former members include Atlanta food companies like Queen of Cream ice cream, Refuge Coffee Company, Emerald City Bagels, Wanderlust Coffee, Verdant Kitchens, Capstone Foods, Tasting Maine, Loaded Burger, Sifted, Flex Fuel, Homespun ATL, Southern Paws, and many more. PREP has provided facilities and services to chefs and their culinary teams, including Ponce City Market's Bellina Alimentari and Nine Mile Station, for training and menu testing prior to the openings of their restaurants. PREP is the largest food truck commissary in the South, offering the region's talented chefs resources to open their own eateries on wheels as a step towards a brick-and-mortar restaurant. PREP estimates it has helped create more than 350 jobs in Atlanta's culinary industry and expects PREP2 to add another 250-400.



PREP's unparalleled concept and custom-designed amenities raise the bar for shared kitchen space. With a fully equipped 10-station commercial kitchen, four specialized production kitchens, and the only shared kitchen certified by the Georgia Department of Agriculture, USDA, FDA and Department of Health, PREP is as specialized as it is functional. Its current space features 36 fully certified commissaries for mobile food operators and food trucks, as well as a studio production kitchen, work stations, conference room, loading/receiving and cold and dry storage. At PREP 2, members will have 24-hour access to dedicated kitchen and storage space.



PREP's members also have access to business services like marketing support, aid in applying for permits and certifications, leadership training, and access to booking agents and food distributors. The in-house procurement program offers centralized ingredient and equipment purchasing through its partnership with Gordon Food Services. PREP members enjoy group purchasing power and service for their wholesale food and supplies. This saves members time and money and confronts the challenge many small food businesses face in finding locally sourced ingredients at reasonable prices.



https://youtu.be/ SGHufgQv15I







About PREP



Based in Atlanta and opened in 2014,PREPis a food business accelerator and unique shared kitchen facility that supports, provides resources for, and serves as the food production home to a rising class of culinary entrepreneurs in the Southeast. Founded by Michele Jaffe, Mitchel Jaffe, Doug Marranci and JR Santos, PREP features state-of-the- art, commercial-quality, shared kitchen dedicated production spaces, food business growth resources, procurement, and hands-on guidance to specialty food producers, chefs, bakers, caterers, food trucks, and the next generation of food artisans. An initiative from the owners of PREP that offers weekly business opportunities for food trucks, Truck & Tap is a Woodstock, GA, restaurant serving a food menu from a rotating lineup of food trucks, with a variety of local beer on tap. For more information on PREP, please visit



Contact

Doug Marranci

***@prepatl.com Doug Marranci End -- PREP , the shared kitchen and food business accelerator that provides production space, resources, and guidance to Atlanta's culinary entrepreneurs, has expanded to encompass 68,000 square feet in what will become PREP2. The space is next door to PREP's current location at 3300 Marjan Drive in Northeast Atlanta near Spaghetti Junction. Construction for PREP2—a $7 million development—will commence in 2017 and open to existing and new PREP members in mid-2017. PREP currently provides commercial-quality shared kitchens, dedicated production spaces, food business growth resources, ingredient procurement, and hands-on guidance for over 110 local food companies."Our goal at PREP is to offer food businesses the resources they need to succeed and grow," said Mitch Jaffe, Co-founder of PREP. "The expansion will enable us to help more local culinary companies advance to the next level."PREP's current and former members include Atlanta food companies like Queen of Cream ice cream, Refuge Coffee Company, Emerald City Bagels, Wanderlust Coffee, Verdant Kitchens, Capstone Foods, Tasting Maine, Loaded Burger, Sifted, Flex Fuel, Homespun ATL, Southern Paws, and many more. PREP has provided facilities and services to chefs and their culinary teams, including Ponce City Market's Bellina Alimentari and Nine Mile Station, for training and menu testing prior to the openings of their restaurants. PREP is the largest food truck commissary in the South, offering the region's talented chefs resources to open their own eateries on wheels as a step towards a brick-and-mortar restaurant. PREP estimates it has helped create more than 350 jobs in Atlanta's culinary industry and expects PREP2 to add another 250-400.PREP's unparalleled concept and custom-designed amenities raise the bar for shared kitchen space. With a fully equipped 10-station commercial kitchen, four specialized production kitchens, and the only shared kitchen certified by the Georgia Department of Agriculture, USDA, FDA and Department of Health, PREP is as specialized as it is functional. Its current space features 36 fully certified commissaries for mobile food operators and food trucks, as well as a studio production kitchen, work stations, conference room, loading/receiving and cold and dry storage. At PREP 2, members will have 24-hour access to dedicated kitchen and storage space.PREP's members also have access to business services like marketing support, aid in applying for permits and certifications, leadership training, and access to booking agents and food distributors. The in-house procurement program offers centralized ingredient and equipment purchasing through its partnership with Gordon Food Services. PREP members enjoy group purchasing power and service for their wholesale food and supplies. This saves members time and money and confronts the challenge many small food businesses face in finding locally sourced ingredients at reasonable prices.Based in Atlanta and opened in 2014,PREPis a food business accelerator and unique shared kitchen facility that supports, provides resources for, and serves as the food production home to a rising class of culinary entrepreneurs in the Southeast. Founded by Michele Jaffe, Mitchel Jaffe, Doug Marranci and JR Santos, PREP features state-of-the-art, commercial-quality, shared kitchen dedicated production spaces, food business growth resources, procurement, and hands-on guidance to specialty food producers, chefs, bakers, caterers, food trucks, and the next generation of food artisans. An initiative from the owners of PREP that offers weekly business opportunities for food trucks, Truck & Tap is a Woodstock, GA, restaurant serving a food menu from a rotating lineup of food trucks, with a variety of local beer on tap. For more information on PREP, please visit www.prepatl.com . For more information on Truck & Tap, please visit truckandtap.com . Atlanta Food Truck Catering foodtruckatl.com Source : Culinary Facilities of Georgia - PREP Email : ***@prepatl.com Posted By : ***@prepatl.com Tags : Shared Kitchens , Local Foods , Specialty Food Producers , Economic Development , Real Estate , Agriculture , Bakeries , Food Industry : Agriculture , Business , Food Location : Atlanta - Georgia - United States Subject : Projects Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Page Updated Last on: Jan 17, 2017

