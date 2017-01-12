Ruaha Energy Announces the Launch of its first Hybrid Off-Grid Rural Power Generation Facility

The Company announced today, it has successfully installed and launched its first hybrid (solar/biomass) power generation facility and distribution network in Zombo Village in the Kilosa District of Tanzania.

-- First power was delivered from the Company's Zombo Village solar energy facility in mid-December 2016 to the initial block of homes that have been connected to the mini-grid built by the Company at the village. Over the coming months, we expect to deliver reliable green energy to over 1,500 households, small businesses, and community organizations (like schools, dispensaries, village offices, and churches) in Zombo and several surrounding villages. The Company delivers power to residential customers, and industrial grade, triple phase power to small-scale agro processors and other village business enterprises.The Company's CEO, John Tate remarked, "With this important milestone, we are well underway to delivering reliable and affordable renewable energy to the underserved rural communities in Kilosa District. We have partnered with the Kilosa District Council to install off-grid renewable energy facilities in up to 100 rural community locations. With this launch, we've started the journey."The hybrid power generation model utilizes biomass and solar photovoltaic power generation equipment, delivering power through a mini-grid distribution network built, owned, operated, and maintained by the Company. Partial funding for the project was supplied through a grant awarded to the Company by the Energy and Environmental Partnership for Southern and Eastern Africa, which funded by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, the Austrian Development Agency, and the UK Department for International Development.Ruaha Energy brings "power to the people" by increasing customer's access to reliable and affordable energy. The Company strives to implement sustainable, clean energy solutions that optimize the renewable resources available in each market or village it serves, helping to unlock the entrepreneurial potential of its customers by increasing their capacity and ability to employ value-added agro-processing, light manufacturing, refrigeration, woodworking, and metal working activities. The solutions we provide enable accelerated economic development in the communities we serve. Electric power brings economic power.For further information, please contact;Ruaha Energy Investor Relations+255-787-545275@ruahaenergy (https://twitter.com/ruahaenergy/)