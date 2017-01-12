Foods 2.0 launches Sugar 2.0 in 24 stores across the Aloha State

In a bid to contribute towards Hawaii's goal of preventing obesity and diabetes from spreading further, Foods 2.0 is starting sales of their product across the Aloha State via the Times Supermarkets and its subsidiaries totaling 24 stores.

-- Though Hawaii is known as the healthiest of the 50 U.S. states, the native population is quite heavily affected by obesity and diabetes.Native Hawaiians — like other Pacific Islanders — have higher cancer death rates, triple the rate of type-2 diabetes, and nearly twice the likelihood ofobesity compared to their non-Hispanic white counterparts, according to Healthline. Furthermore, data from America's Health Rankings annual reports show the prevalence of obesity in Hawaii has steadily risen over thepast 25 years. In 1990, Hawaii's obesity prevalence was 9.1 percent, and in 2014, it was 22.1 percent. The obesity rate has more than doubled over the last 15 years, with similar trends occurring with diabetes rates. "The United States needs to change its healthcare spending priorities, spending less ongadgets and pills and more on prevention. Such a shift would help close the rift between those who can afford the resources to be healthy and those who cannot," Dr. Reed Tuckson, senior medical advisor at UnitedHealth stated on Healthline.Trong Nguyen, CEO and Founder of Foods 2.0, couldn't agree more, "Prevention is so much more effective than cure and it's a great social equalizer, as everyone can afford it. Now we just need to further raise awareness of what the issues are."" Prevention is so much more effective than cure and it's a great social equalizer, as everyone can afford it. Now we just need to further raiseawareness of what the issues are" said TRONG NGUYEN, CEO AND FOUNDER.Sugar 2.0 is an innovative product that replaces half the sugar content with naturally sweet soluble fiber, thereby reducing the consumer's sugar intake without affecting taste. Soluble fiber is not only naturally sweet; it also helps slow the absorption of sugar in the body. "We are trying to fight obesity and diabetes as well as other diseases caused by excessive sugar intake without the need for the individual to completely disrupt their normal diet or palate" Nguyen explains, "With Sugar 2.0, our favorite sweets are better than ever but with just half the sugar content!" Sales in Hawaiian supermarkets launched in November. As Hawaiian Health Director Loretta Fuddy said, "The state has taken many positive steps in the last year, but chronic disease and obesity are still major growing concerns, especially when it comes to our children. We must turn the tide on these issues for our next generation."About Foods 2.0, LLC.Foods 2.0 began with one father's desire to lower his kids' sugar intake — with a solution they'd actually love. Fortunately, this dad was also a food product developer. Founded in 2015 and based in Southern California, Foods 2.0 strives to create "clean label" foods, using just a few main non-GMO ingredients – no byproducts or fillers – with a mission to reduce or eliminate added sugar. Its products, Sugar 2.0 and Sugar 2.0 + Probiotics is currently available in the baking aisle in 800 stores across the U.S. For more information please visit: www.sugar2pt0.comAbout Times SupermarketTimes Supermarkets operates 24 stores under the Times Supermarkets, Big Save, Shima's and Fujioka's Wine Times banners, on the Hawaiian Islands of Oahu, Maui and Kauai. We support local farmers so we can provide you with quality, fresh local produce.Media Director (for interviews or to request product samples)Sheila Gilmoresheila@navigatorsales.com