Over The Rainbow Weddings Won!
Over The Rainbow Weddings received this years Couples' Choice Award
"The Couples' Choice Awards' ninth year features one of the most impressive groups of dedicated and acclaimed wedding professionals yet," said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. "It is our honor to work with high-caliber merchants, such as Over The Rainbow Weddings, who not only make a couple's big day possible, but also contribute to the more than 2.5 million U.S. reviews represented on WeddingWire. We congratulate all of this year's winners on their achievements."
As a Couples' Choice Awards® winner, Over The Rainbow Weddings is highlighted on WeddingWire, which is comprised of more than 200,000 wedding professionals in the U.S.
Over The Rainbow Weddings is thrilled to be one of the top wedding planners in Orlando, Florida on WeddingWire. We would like to thank our past clients for taking the time to review our business on WeddingWire. We truly value all of our clients and appreciate the positive feedback that helped us earn a 2017 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award.
For more information about Over The Rainbow Weddings, please visit our WeddingWire Storefront today at
https://www.weddingwire.com/
To learn more about the WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards®, please visit www.weddingwire.com/
About WeddingWire, Inc.
WeddingWire, Inc. is the leading global online marketplace connecting consumers with event and creative professionals. Operating within a $200 billion industry, WeddingWire, Inc. hosts 10 million monthly unique users across its mobile and web platforms. Consumers around the world are able to read over 3 million vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a database of over 400,000 businesses globally. It provides these businesses the technology they need to serve their clients through advertising, marketing and business management tools such as websites, payment processing, invoicing and contracts. Founded in 2007, the WeddingWire portfolio of sites serves couples and businesses across 15 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, making it the worldwide leader in weddings with brands including Bodas.net, Casamentos.com.br, Matrimonio.com and more. The company employs more than 800 and maintains global headquarters in Washington, DC and international headquarters in Barcelona, Spain.
Contact
Gerald Wagner-Young
***@overtheraiboworlandoweddings.com
