Making the Healthy Choice the Easy Choice

As the soda tax has again reminded us that all is not well in the Bay Area, Foods 2.0 launches healthier Sugar 2.0 in Northern California

-- Obesity in California, though among the lower rates in the nation, is still high; particularly children of all ages are showing high obesity rates. Furthermore, 46% of California adults have prediabetes or undiagnosed diabetes, while 9% have already been diagnosed with diabetes.Habits are formed in the early years, the older one becomes, the harder it is to change them. So it is worth helping our children to develop good habits when young, so all they have to do is stick to them, rather than having to break bad habits and start new healthy habits.We all know that a healthier lifestyle requires - amongst other factors – daily exercise, a varied diet with five or more portions of fruit and vegetables aday and a lower sugar intake. Yet people rarely act on this knowledge.That's because making change is challenging and requires discipline:"[When changing habits] Relapse is common, perhaps even inevitable. You should regard it as an integral part of the process. Think of it this way: you learn something about yourself each time you relapse. Maybe the strategy you adopted didn't fit into your life or suit your priorities,"says a study on Harvard Health Publications.Trong Nguyen, founder and CEO of Foods 2.0, LLC. understood this challenge and resolved to find a way to make change that is easier to keep up. He created Sugar 2.0 + Probiotics, which can be used just like regular sugar but with only half the sugar content, while the other half is made up of much healthier, naturally sweet soluble fiber. To make the mix even more potent, probiotics are also added. "Now all you have to do is grab a different bag at the supermarket and continue living your life as usual and you have already done something to improve your family's health," Nguyen says about the advantages of his product."Now all you have to do is grab a different bag at the supermarket and continue living your life as usual and you have already done something to improve your family's health."TRONG NGUYEN, CEO AND FOUNDERThe health-conscious father of four adds, "For moms and dads who want to go even further, homemade lemonade and iced teas as well as home baked snacks can be made to replace sugary sodas and pre-packaged foods. With Sugar 2.0 the taste is the same but the impact on health is drastically reduced."Beginning February 2017, 272 stores in the Greater Bay Area will be stocking Sugar 2.0, look out for it at all Lucky, Save Mart and Raley's Supermarkets.About Foods 2.0, LLC.Foods 2.0 began with one father's desire to lower his kids' sugar intake — with a solution they'd actually love. Fortunately, this dad was also a food product developer. Founded in 2015 and based in Southern California, Foods 2.0 strives to create "clean label" foods, using just a few main non-GMO ingredients – no byproducts or fillers – with a mission to reduce or eliminate added sugar. Its products, Sugar 2.0 and Sugar 2.0 + Probiotics are currently available in the baking aisle in 800 stores across the U.S. www.sugar2pt.0.comMedia Director (for interviews or to request product samples)Sheila Gilmoresheila@navigatorsales.comAbout Lucky/Save Mart SupermarketThe Lucky brand started in 1935 when Charles Crouch began opening grocery stores in the Bay Area. The stores did so well he renamed them Lucky stores with a goal of being the freshest, cleanest, quickest, most organized and easiest store to shop. Lucky grew into a national company offering a wide range of services. In 2007, Modesto-based Save Mart Supermarkets, a family-owned, privately held company purchased many Lucky stores in Northern California. Today Save Mart employs over 16,000 people and operates 206 traditional and discount stores under the Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California, FoodMaxx, S-Mart, and MaxxValue names.About Raley's SupermarketsRaley's Supermarkets is a privately held, family-owned supermarket chain that operates stores under the Raley's, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Food Source names in northern California and Nevada. Founded on February 16, 1935 by Thomas P. Raley in Placerville, Raley's operates 128 stores, 40 of them in the Greater Sacramento area.