Snell & Wilmer Renews Commitment to Los Angeles - Moves to 31st Floor of Two California Plaza
"We are proud of our office's growth over the past eight years and look forward to this next chapter of serving Southern California's diverse business community from our new upgraded facilities,"
Two California Plaza is a LEED Platinum Certified Building by the U.S. Green Building Council. Snell & Wilmer will be occupying approximately 22,000 square feet of space on the 31st Floor. The space has been designed by Rottet Design in Los Angeles, to include sit/stand desks for all attorneys and staff, and an open interior floor plan for collaborative areas. The space has been designed to provide for wireless access throughout, and all conference rooms will be equipped with plug and play technology. Artwork and murals will feature local artists. City National Bank, N.A. recently announced it has entered into a lease for approximately 11 floors in the building, and the building is planned to be renamed "City National at 2 Cal."
Snell & Wilmer was founded in Phoenix, Arizona in 1938 and has grown to over 400 attorneys in nine locations throughout the West and in Mexico. The Los Angeles office opened in 2009 to complement and expand the capacity of Snell & Wilmer's full-service business practice and strengthen the local expertise provided to Southern California clients by the firm's existing Orange County office. Snell & Wilmer's Los Angeles attorneys counsel clients on a wide range of intellectual property, transactional and litigation matters, and are trusted advisors to national and international businesses with interests throughout California and the Pacific Rim. The firm's move to this new, innovative office space demonstrates its long-term commitment to Downtown Los Angeles and continued growth in the Southern California market.
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Los Angeles and Orange County, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.swlaw.com.
