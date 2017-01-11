News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Who's Watching the Kids this Valentine's Day Night?
Linda Quinones is available to talk about the following and provide tips for parents:
- How to find & screen a sitter- what to ask during the interview
- Background checks: how they work and why an online check is not enough
- How to prepare your kids for the sitter
We also have sitters and family members who are available for interviews and photos and video. For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Linda Quinones at 301-963-9349 or linda.quinones@
Contact
Linda Quinones, Owner
***@seekingsitters.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse