Who's Watching the Kids this Valentine's Day Night?

logo balls

Contact

Linda Quinones, Owner

***@seekingsitters.com Linda Quinones, Owner

End

-- Finding safe, reliable childcare no longer has to be a struggle for parents! With Valentine's Day around the corner and Spring Break not far behind, Linda Quinones, owner of SeekingSitters Washington DC and Montgomery County, says many parents will be looking for child care, and advises starting now. SeekingSitters does all the work in helping families find safe, reliable sitters for all of their babysitting, pet sitting, house sitting, and study support needs in the DC area. SeekingSitters is a full service Babysitting Referral Company screening and referring sitters throughout the DC Metro Area.Linda Quinones is available to talk about the following and provide tips for parents:We also have sitters and family members who are available for interviews and photos and video. For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Linda Quinones at 301-963-9349 or linda.quinones@seekingsitters.com . You can find out more by visiting www.seekingsitters.com