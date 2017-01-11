News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
T-Bike Concept Now Retails Doppelganger Folding Bikes
"Folding bikes has a huge number of customers and it is growing. I see a future where more people will be riding a bike to work rather than bring a car and get stuck in traffic for hours. In Ilo-Ilo, bikers can go to and from work safely because of well-planned bike lanes. Manila will surely follow suit and we want to be there to provide quality folding bikes and safety gear when that happens." Says, Wilson Lim, owner of T-Bike Concept.
Doppelganger folding bikes are fun, exciting, and edgy at times. It shows with the variety of non-conventional designs that the company offers. As indicated in Doppelganger's official Facebook page in the Philippines;
"Every model has their own character and style that anyone can definitely find one that fits their taste and preferences.
The brand's definition of a good bicycle is not limited to the ones that have expensive components, construction or materials, but rather one that suits the rider's personality, needs and lifestyle."
So whether you are an introvert, an artist, an athlete, or the life of the party, there is a Doppelganger folding bike that will suit your personality.
"When it comes to quality, Doppelganger has proven the reliability of their folding bikes. I know of many people who never had a problem with their bikes after years of using them every day. It is not the cheapest in the market but then again, sometimes, when you buy cheap you end up paying more in the end because of repairs. With Doppelganger, you're not only buying a reliable folding bike, you are also buying peace of mind. That alone is worth the price tag." Says Mr. Lim.
T-Bike Concept offers a wide range of bikes from mountain bikes (http://www.tbikeconcept.com/
When it comes to service and maintenance, T-Bike Concept (http://www.tbikeconcept.com/
Contact
Rachelle Macandog
09238914477
***@tbikeconcept.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse