 
News By Tag
* Doppelganger Folding Bike
* Tbike Concept
* Folding Bikes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hobbies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cainta
  Rizal
  Philippines
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

T-Bike Concept Now Retails Doppelganger Folding Bikes

 
 
Doppelganger Folding Bikes at T-Bike Concept.
Doppelganger Folding Bikes at T-Bike Concept.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Doppelganger Folding Bike
Tbike Concept
Folding Bikes

Industry:
Hobbies

Location:
Cainta - Rizal - Philippines

Subject:
Partnerships

CAINTA, Philippines - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- T-Bike Concept, a premiere bike shop located at Ortigas Ext. Cainta, Rizal is now an official retailer of Doppelganger folding bikes. T-Bike Concept chose to add folding bikes in their line of products in order to cater to the growing number of people who are now choosing to bike to work rather than get stuck in traffic for hours. A wide range of Doppelganger folding bikes can now be viewed at the bike shop in Cainta.

"Folding bikes has a huge number of customers and it is growing. I see a future where more people will be riding a bike to work rather than bring a car and get stuck in traffic for hours. In Ilo-Ilo, bikers can go to and from work safely because of well-planned bike lanes. Manila will surely follow suit and we want to be there to provide quality folding bikes and safety gear when that happens." Says, Wilson Lim, owner of T-Bike Concept.

Doppelganger folding bikes are fun, exciting, and edgy at times. It shows with the variety of non-conventional designs that the company offers. As indicated in Doppelganger's official Facebook page in the Philippines;

"Every model has their own character and style that anyone can definitely find one that fits their taste and preferences.

The brand's definition of a good bicycle is not limited to the ones that have expensive components, construction or materials, but rather one that suits the rider's personality, needs and lifestyle."

So whether you are an introvert, an artist, an athlete, or the life of the party, there is a Doppelganger folding bike that will suit your personality.

"When it comes to quality, Doppelganger has proven the reliability of their folding bikes. I know of many people who never had a problem with their bikes after years of using them every day. It is not the cheapest in the market but then again, sometimes, when you buy cheap you end up paying more in the end because of repairs. With Doppelganger, you're not only buying a reliable folding bike, you are also buying peace of mind. That alone is worth the price tag." Says Mr. Lim.

T-Bike Concept offers a wide range of bikes from mountain bikes (http://www.tbikeconcept.com/mountain-bikes/), road bikes, folding bikes, fixie bikes, and more. Parts and upgrades are also available to cater to enthusiasts who would want to upgrade their ride.

When it comes to service and maintenance, T-Bike Concept (http://www.tbikeconcept.com/) is also the go-to bike shop of enthusiasts. The bike technician at T-Bike is one of the best bikers here in the Philippines and have won many competitions.

Contact
Rachelle Macandog
09238914477
***@tbikeconcept.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tbikeconcept.com
Tags:Doppelganger Folding Bike, Tbike Concept, Folding Bikes
Industry:Hobbies
Location:Cainta - Rizal - Philippines
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
T-Bike Concept PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share