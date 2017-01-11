 
Industry News





David Belman Accepts NAHB Young Professionals Award

 
 
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- David Belman, President of Belman Homes, was honored to accept the NAHB Young Professionals Award this past Monday evening in Orlando, Fla., during the NAHB International Builders' Show®.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) has honored five home builders around the country as the 2016 Young Professionals of the Year. The award is designed to acknowledge each of five regional winners' hard work and successes, performance and dedication, and outstanding potential as they begin to serve as leaders in the home building industry. It is awarded to industry professionals under the age of 45.

"David Belman, Robert Fallone, Eugene Graf, Sean Sullivan and John Williams are the future of our great industry," said NAHB Chairman Ed Brady, a home builder and developer from Illinois. "I'm honored to recognize their significant achievements and know they all have many years ahead in which they will continue to shine."

On top of being the President of his business, David Belman is a member of the Metro Builders Association of Greater Milwaukee, and past President in 2016, and has been elected the 2017 President of the Wisconsin Builders Association. His company has won numerous design awards for its MBA Parade of Home entries, was the first builder in the state to make smart home technology a standard feature in all homes and is active in the Make-a-Wish Wisconsin Foundation, Operation Finally Home and other charitable efforts.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award from the NAHB and I look forward to continue supporting the building industry and also helping out in our community. I am very thankful for my staff at Belman Homes who help support me as well as the many people involved with National Association of Home Builders that work so hard to protect the American Dream."  - David Belman, President of Belman Homes

ABOUT BELMAN HOMES:

Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur" and "Best Company Culture" in addition to many other accolades in recent years. Located in Waukesha this custom homebuilder, REALTOR®, and land developer takes pride in their hand-finished stick-built homes using their loyal team of craftsmen for over 35 years. For more information, please contact Belman Homes at 262-544-4648 or visit: http://www.belmanhomes.com

ABOUT NAHB:

The National Association of Home Builders is a Washington-based trade association representing more than 140,000 members involved in home building, remodeling, multifamily construction, property management, subcontracting, design, housing finance, building product manufacturing and other aspects of residential and light commercial construction. NAHB is affiliated with 700 state and local home builders associations around the country. NAHB's builder members will construct about 80 percent of the new housing units projected for this year.

Click to Share