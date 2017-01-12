News By Tag
Maxwell Furstenau Joins Max Weiss Company as Sales Estimator
U.S. Army veteran brings extensive knowledge to customer service team of leading metal bending, forming and fabricating company
Furstenau, a U.S. Army veteran, brings an extensive knowledge of materials, plus machining and engineering processes, to his front-end project interaction with customers. In devising cost estimates for primarily construction and manufacturing components, he interprets blueprints, designs and engineering drawings, then measures the processes involved to figure time and materials expenses.
"We're very pleased to welcome Maxwell Furstenau to our team, and know our customers will appreciate his service, friendliness and attention to detail," said Al Sanders, Sales and Estimating Manager at Max Weiss Company. "Maxwell knows that accuracy and precision are tremendously important in metal bending and fabricating. He will maintain the high standards that our customers expect, and that have made Max Weiss Company (http://www.maxweiss.com/
Furstenau previously worked as a sales estimator with Sanborn Tube Sales of Wisconsin. He earlier gained experience in inventory management, production scheduling and customer service as an order manager for an industrial products design firm in Grayling, Mich.
Furstenau served six years in a transportation unit of the U.S. Army Reserve, primarily moving heavy equipment as a railroad operations crew member. He also served as an armorer, overseeing the maintenance, inventory and physical security of his unit's weapons.
Furstenau received an Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal for his military service and accomplishments. He holds a degree in Supply Chain Management/Materials Management from Milwaukee Area Technical College.
Founded in 1946, Max Weiss Company (http://www.maxweiss.com/
