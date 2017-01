Maxwell Furstenau Joins Max Weiss Company as Sales Estimator

U.S. Army veteran brings extensive knowledge to customer service team of leading metal bending, forming and fabricating company

-- Max Weiss Company, the region's leader in custom metal bending, forming and fabricating, has strengthened its customer service team with the hiring of Maxwell Furstenau as Sales Estimator.Furstenau, a U.S. Army veteran, brings an extensive knowledge of materials, plus machining and engineering processes, to his front-end project interaction with customers. In devising cost estimates for primarily construction and manufacturing components, he interprets blueprints, designs and engineering drawings, then measures the processes involved to figure time and materials expenses."We're very pleased to welcome Maxwell Furstenau to our team, and know our customers will appreciate his service, friendliness and attention to detail," said Al Sanders, Sales and Estimating Manager at Max Weiss Company. "Maxwell knows that accuracy and precision are tremendously important in metal bending and fabricating. He will maintain the high standards that our customers expect, and that have made Max Weiss Company ( http://www.maxweiss.com/ structural-steel- services.html ) an industry leader for decades."Furstenau previously worked as a sales estimator with Sanborn Tube Sales of Wisconsin. He earlier gained experience in inventory management, production scheduling and customer service as an order manager for an industrial products design firm in Grayling, Mich.Furstenau served six years in a transportation unit of the U.S. Army Reserve, primarily moving heavy equipment as a railroad operations crew member. He also served as an armorer, overseeing the maintenance, inventory and physical security of his unit's weapons.Furstenau received an Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal for his military service and accomplishments. He holds a degree in Supply Chain Management/Materials Management from Milwaukee Area Technical College.Founded in 1946, Max Weiss Company ( http://www.maxweiss.com/ contact.html ) is a market leader in large metal forming, large rolled structural steel products, and hot-formed and fabricated metal shapes. Its skilled, highly-experienced team has long set the curve in excellence by forming metals to the tightest radii in the industry, with minimal distortion and maximum consistency. Its value-added services save customers time and money, and keeping projects on schedule. More information is available by calling (414) 355-8220, or visiting www.maxweiss.com.