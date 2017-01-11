 
Shopify Fulfillment Company Launches

Ship My Orders is now offering ecommerce fulfillment services for Shopify customers, and merchants utilizing the Shopify system for order processing.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Ship My Orders is a dedicated third-party order processing, logistics and order fulfillment company with warehouses strategically located on the east and west coasts.  While the primary focus of the company is to act as an intermediary between customer order delivery and orders placed on a website, thus removing the company from the burdens of order management, specializations within the ecommerce industry with regards to shopping systems have required the development of dedicated processes on the fulfillment end in order to adequately service clients.  For this reason, Ship My Orders has announced the deployment of a specialized bridge software for Shopify customers which will allow for seamless and ongoing communication between your Shopify store and their warehouses.  "Shopify allows for an ecommerce business to be launched quickly and easily," a representative from Ship My Orders stated.  "We are just making that process even easier by providing all services necessary to deliver an order to a customer using a Shopify system.

Ecommerce merchants on the Shopify system have enjoyed ease of integration and a seamless process for customer checkout for many years, and now with the Ship My Orders Shopify fulfillment software any orders placed on a Shopify website will be immediately transmitted to Ship My Orders representatives for processing from the nearest warehouse that holds inventory.  If inventory is housed in both warehouses, it will be routed from the warehouse closest to the customer, thus insuring the fastest and cheapest delivery costs.

Information on Ship My Orders or the Shopify system can be found at http://www.shipmyorders.com/shopify-and-ecommerce-fulfill...

Jan 17, 2017 News



