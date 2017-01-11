News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Shopify Fulfillment Company Launches
Ship My Orders is now offering ecommerce fulfillment services for Shopify customers, and merchants utilizing the Shopify system for order processing.
Ecommerce merchants on the Shopify system have enjoyed ease of integration and a seamless process for customer checkout for many years, and now with the Ship My Orders Shopify fulfillment software any orders placed on a Shopify website will be immediately transmitted to Ship My Orders representatives for processing from the nearest warehouse that holds inventory. If inventory is housed in both warehouses, it will be routed from the warehouse closest to the customer, thus insuring the fastest and cheapest delivery costs.
Information on Ship My Orders or the Shopify system can be found at http://www.shipmyorders.com/
Contact
Ship My Orders
***@focusinternetservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse