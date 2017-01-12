 
Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East Announce First Liquidity Event of 2017

The Transaction Involves Savara Pharma with an Initial Valuation of $115 Million
 
 
PHILADELPHIA - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic (K4-MA) and Keiretsu Forum South-East (K4-SE), chapters of the industry leading angel investment firm, are incredibly proud to announce their first liquidity event of 2017. The transaction, started on January 8, sees the conversion of equity in Savara to Mast common shares that are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSEMKT: MSTX).

The base valuation for Savara in this transaction was $115 million. Many K4-MA and K4-SE members made their first Savara investment at a $22 million pre-money valuation. The merger should be completed by the beginning of Q2 of 2017 and there will likely be a mandatory hold period for Keiretsu members who receive their new common stock. After contacting Savara to confirm that 2 SPLLC vehicles will be liquidated, new common shares will be released to each investor at an upcoming date.

At the same time, K4-MA has also recently released its regular forum meeting schedule for the month of January. The Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic New York Chapter will hold its upcoming K4-MA August meeting on January 24 at Baker Hostetler, on the 14th floor of 45 Rockefeller Plaza in New York. The 3.5 hour meeting will run from the hours of 8:30AM to 12:00PM.

The Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic Philadelphia Chapter will hold its upcoming K4-MA January meeting on January 25 at Baker Hostetler, on the 12th floor of The Cira Center at 2929 Arch Street in Philadelphia. The 3.5 hour meeting will run from the hours of 8:00AM to 11:30PM.

The Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic Washington, D.C. Metro Chapter will hold its upcoming K4-MA January meeting on January 26 at Baker Hostetler, at 1050 Connecticut Avenue, NW Washington D.C. The 3.5 hour meeting will run from the hours of 9:00AM to 12:30PM.

The Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic Pittsburgh Chapter will hold its upcoming K4-MA January meeting, hosted by Schnader Harrison, on January 27 at The Engineers Society of Western PA in Pittsburgh. The 3.5 hour meeting will run from the hours of 8:30AM to 12:00PM.

Those interested in finding out additional information are encouraged to visit the official website at http://www.KeiretsuForum-MidAtlantic.com.

ABOUT KEIRESTU FORUM
Keiretsu Forum is a global angel investor network with more than 1300+ accredited investor members in 30 North American Chapters and 1000+ members in 17 International Chapters in Europe and Asia. Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic (www.KeiretsuForum-MidAtlantic.com) consists of four chapters that function as a single entity – Philadelphia, D.C. Metro, Pittsburgh and New York. Keiretsu is a Japanese term for a group of organizations with interlocking business relationships, and Keiretsu Forum is a group of accredited investors with interlocking investment interests. Selected Companies embark on a 4-day road show to visit each chapter in the region. Keiretsu Forum's mission is "Great Association with Quality Deal Flow."

The Mid-Atlantic Region presents four new deals a month, 44 a year, to its members and accredited investor guests. In 2015 60% got funded, which is 30X higher than the industry average. Approximately 36 funding applications are submitted each month to the K4-MA DealRoom website, www.K4-DealRoom.com, which are vetted by industry specialists. Up to 10 are then vetted by members and due diligence fellows at monthly screening meetings where they participate in a highly structured presentation-and-feedback-learning session. Three to four of the screened companies are typically invited to present at subsequent monthly Forum meetings. Entrepreneurs invited to move forward to the Forum meetings must participate in mandatory professional coaching sessions to optimize the delivery of their presentations and also agree to participate in the road show to all four cities in the region, with exposure to 100+ investors. Subsequently, information about their companies is posted on the organization's online global deal room for reference by all members. For global information visit: www.KeiretsuForum.com.

Keiretsu Contact:
Howard Lubert
HLubert@KeiretsuForum.net

Media Contact:
Kosi Harris
Kosi@Percepture.com

*Due to SEC 506(c) ruling made in September 2013, Keiretsu Forum cannot publicly disclose the names of the companies that will be presenting at its Forum Meetings.
Source:Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic
