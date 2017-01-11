 
Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Boutique Winery Earns Sensational Reviews from Influential Critic

Robert Parker Shows the Love to En Garde Wines With Multiple High Scores
 
 
SONOMA, Calif. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Boutique Winery Earns Sensational Reviews from Influential Critic
Kenwood, CA January 17, 2017   En Garde Winery received multiple 90+ point scores from Robert Parker, one of the world's most influential wine critics and founder of Wine Advocate Magazine.   In December, Parker rated all five of En Garde's 2013 Cabernet releases with scores between 96+ and 92 points.  These wines are made from premium Napa Valley fruit sourced from high elevation vineyards in Diamond Mountain and Mount Veeder.  The newly released 2013 Touché scored the highest with 96+ points.  Parker described this wine as "a sensational…tour de force that should drink well for 25-30 years."  En Garde's Reserve Cabernet from Diamond Mountain – "Le Bijou du Roi" – was awarded 95 points and was explained as "stunningly full-bodied, multi-dimensional mouthfeel, and long, rich finish."

"We couldn't be more thrilled with these scores," said Csaba Szakal, Winemaker and Proprietor of En Garde. "Having Mr. Parker offer such praise for our wines is a very humbling experience," he added. Szakal is a fourth generation winemaker from Hungary.  His wife, Sandy Scott, was born and raised on a cattle ranch on Chalk Hill Road.  While working in the Silicon Valley as a computer programmer, Szakal started making wine as a hobby in the couple's garage.  In 2007, the couple decided to launch their wines commercially. Szakal and Scott make barrel selections and blending decisions together to maintain a balance of male and female perspective. Robert Parker recently compared their blending abilities to the genius master blender, Denis Malbec, who was tragically killed last spring.

The winery specializes in high elevation Napa Cabernets (from Diamond Mountain, Mount Veeder and Howell Mountain) and Sonoma County's Russian River Valley Pinot Noirs.  Wines from En Garde are only available at the Kenwood tasting room or at http://www.EnGardeWinery.com.

Contact: Paul Morand

En Garde Winery

9077 Sonoma Hwy

Kenwood, CA  95452

Phone 707-282-9216

FAX 707-927-1617

Paul@EnGardeWinery.com

Paul Morand
***@engardewinery.com
Source:En Garde Winery
Email:***@engardewinery.com Email Verified
