Boutique Winery Earns Sensational Reviews from Influential Critic
Robert Parker Shows the Love to En Garde Wines With Multiple High Scores
Kenwood, CA January 17, 2017 En Garde Winery received multiple 90+ point scores from Robert Parker, one of the world's most influential wine critics and founder of Wine Advocate Magazine. In December, Parker rated all five of En Garde's 2013 Cabernet releases with scores between 96+ and 92 points. These wines are made from premium Napa Valley fruit sourced from high elevation vineyards in Diamond Mountain and Mount Veeder. The newly released 2013 Touché scored the highest with 96+ points. Parker described this wine as "a sensational…
"We couldn't be more thrilled with these scores," said Csaba Szakal, Winemaker and Proprietor of En Garde. "Having Mr. Parker offer such praise for our wines is a very humbling experience,"
The winery specializes in high elevation Napa Cabernets (from Diamond Mountain, Mount Veeder and Howell Mountain) and Sonoma County's Russian River Valley Pinot Noirs. Wines from En Garde are only available at the Kenwood tasting room or at http://www.EnGardeWinery.com.
Contact: Paul Morand
En Garde Winery
9077 Sonoma Hwy
Kenwood, CA 95452
Phone 707-282-9216
FAX 707-927-1617
Paul@EnGardeWinery.com
Paul Morand
***@engardewinery.com
