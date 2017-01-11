News By Tag
Vaddio Introduces the ConferenceSHOT AV Enterprise-Class Conferencing System
Vaddio Elevates the Huddle Room Experience, Delivering the First Enterprise-Class USB PTZ Camera with Integrated Audio
Powerful
The ConferenceSHOT AV integrates a 10X zoom PTZ camera and audio conferencing mixer into a single USB 3.0 device, so you can easily connect up to two microphones and an external speaker directly to the camera. It allows simple plug and play functionality with all major UCC soft clients such as Skype for Business, WebEx and Google.
"The ConferenceSHOT AV turns your BYOD device into a collaboration system with professional PTZ camera quality and full room hands-free audio conferencing,"
For smaller rooms, the ConferenceSHOT AV with a single EasyUSB table MicPOD is ideal; for larger rooms, two EasyUSB MicPOD microphones (table or ceiling) connected with the Vaddio powered loudspeaker provide complete room coverage.
Simple
The USB 3.0-based ConferenceSHOT AV supports any collaboration application enabling UC soft clients, such as Skype for Business, WebEx, Google and more, to become a group collaboration application. ConferenceSHOT is UVC compliant, requiring no drivers to be installed on your PC – just plug and play.
Enterprise Class
ConferenceSHOT AV incorporates the Vaddio Remote Management system – providing remote monitoring, management and control of a distributed camera network. IP-accessible and a built-in Web server enables both browser control and IP-live preview and setup from PCs, Macs and mobile devices including iPhone, iPad and Android devices.
The ConferenceSHOT AV was designed with corporate, healthcare, government and education environments in mind – places where USB-based BYOD or dedicated PCs are being used in the conference room. The versatile system supports customized AV designs with third-party equipment or can be deployed as standalone solution.
See the ConferenceSHOT AV debut at ISE booth 2-C42 for a first look or visit http://www.vaddio.com.
About Vaddio
Vaddio is a Milestone AV Technologies company. Acquired by Milestone AV Technologies (www.milestone.com)
About Milestone AV Technologies
Milestone AV Technologies is a leading designer and manufacturer of branded audiovisual products including flat panel mounting solutions, projector mounts, screens, equipment racks and AV furniture for both the consumer and commercial AV markets. Milestone's innovative products, sold principally under the Chief®, Da-Lite®, SANUS®, Projecta® and Vaddio® brand names, are sold through numerous channels, including Pro AV dealers, home theater dealers, consumer electronics retailers, mass merchants and original equipment manufacturers. With headquarters in Eden Prairie, Minn., the company serves a broad base of more than 6,000 global customers. For more information, visit milestone.com.
Media Contact
Beth Torgerson
beth.torgerson@
