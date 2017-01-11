News By Tag
Entrepreneur names Lapels Dry Cleaning to Top 500 franchises for 2017; improves on 2016 rank
"Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 500 represents the best of the best and we are honored to be steadily growing up the list," said Kevin Dubois, CEO of Lapels and co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business. "We are extremely proud of our franchise partners throughout the country that have helped us in growing this wonderful brand and we're looking forward to be growing domestically and in other countries in 2017."
Part of that improvement includes the establishment of a development agent model to further accelerate its growth strategy throughout the United States.
The Lapels Dry Cleaning development agent program requires an initial $25,000 sign-on fee and a commitment to construct a dry cleaning plant that will also have a retail front. With the support of Lapels corporate real estate and development staff, development agents could then begin marketing and selling both hub-and-spokes (dry cleaning plant and satellite stores), dry cleaning plants, or individual satellite stores.
In addition to its new DA program, Lapels continues to fine tune its eco-friendly dry cleaning experience over the past 10-plus years. Using the latest technology in equipment and cleaning solution, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners around to be able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process.
For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning franchise opportunity, call (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company's Web site, www.lapelsdrycleaning.com.
Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners
Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including: same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; shoe repair; wedding gown preservation;
Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked as the number one franchise in the Dry Cleaning and Delivery Services category for Entrepreneur's Annual "Franchise 500" for 2016. Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation.
Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.
Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.
