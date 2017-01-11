News By Tag
SummerHill Housing Group Announces Executive Management Reorganization and Promotions
"We are fortunate to have achieved significant growth in both our for-sale and apartment-development businesses,"
As the new COO of SummerHill Homes, Neighbor will have management responsibilities for land acquisition, land development, purchasing, construction, sales, escrow, marketing, market research and customer service. "Chris Neighbor has consistently performed at the highest level and he deserves much of the credit for our strong land pipeline. In addition, Chris has a great passion for homebuilding. His passion, extensive experience and desire for success positions Chris for greatness in his new role," said Freed.
McDonald, in his new capacity as SummerHill Apartment Communities' COO, will have management responsibilities for land acquisitions, finance, construction, asset management and asset dispositions. "Doug McDonald has been a great business partner for me during my entire tenure with the company," said Freed. "Doug's responsibilities have gone well beyond the traditional role of a Chief Financial Officer. He has been a key driver of our day-to-day operations, thus ensuring that we deliver consistently high levels of financial performance."
Szto, who will serve as SummerHill Housing Group's Senior Vice President – Corporate Finance and Accounting, will report directly to Freed and will be responsible for the financial and accounting operations for both SummerHill Homes and SummerHill Apartment Communities. These responsibilities range from financial statements to external/internal reporting to all accounting functions. "Marjorie Szto will work closely with me, Chris and Doug on managing the important financial position of both companies. We are extremely fortunate to have Marjorie ready, willing and able to step into her new role," said Freed.
Freed also noted that Katia Kamangar, SummerHill Housing Group's Executive Vice President / Managing Director will continue to lead all new community activities for SummerHill Homes and SummerHill Apartment Communities in Northern California. "We are extremely fortunate to have a fantastic development team led by Katia Kamangar," said Freed. "As we move forward in our new organization structure, Katia and her team will continue to report directly to me."
SummerHill Homes celebrated its 40th Anniversary in business in 2016 with 5,234 single-family homes built or under construction. The company also expects to build an additional 1,071+ homes between 2017 and 2018, and will surpass its 75thcommunity. SummerHill Homes is currently under construction on new residential communities in the San Francisco Bay Area in Moraga, Los Gatos, Mountain View, Saratoga, Fremont, Pleasanton, Redwood City, Santa Clara and Burlingame for a total portfolio of 6,170+ residential homes.
In 2016, SummerHill Apartment Communities celebrated the completion of several Silicon Valley luxury residential rental communities totaling the portfolio to 2,245 apartment homes including 481 on Mathilda apartment community in Sunnyvale, which celebrated its completion in early December. SummerHill Apartment Communities is slated to complete Villas on the Boulevard, a 186-unit apartment community in Santa Clara, in Spring 2017. SummerHill Apartment Communities is also under construction on Origin, a 153-unit apartment project in Seattle, Washington.
In 2017-2018, SummerHill has plans to break ground on seven new apartment communities in California: 268 new residential units featuring a mix of apartments and condominiums in Burlingame; 694 residential units and 36,000 square feet of retail space near Milpitas BART Station; a 537-unit apartment community near the Lawrence Station Cal Train in Santa Clara; 151 residential units and 10,000 square feet of retail space in Santa Clara; a 211-unit apartment community in Mountain View; a 105-unit apartment community in Pasadena; and a 255-unit apartment community in Carlsbad for a total portfolio of 4,466 apartment units.
