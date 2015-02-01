News By Tag
Availability of New Carbon Fiber Parts for R1 2015-2017
Tekarbon is now offering new carbon fiber parts for new Yamaha YZF R1
"We have about 25 carbon fiber parts for this new model. Most of the parts cover year 2015-2017 R1," said the spokesperson at TEKARBON.
All new parts for Yamaha YZF R1 2015-2017 are in 2x2 twill weave. Twill weave is a diagonal weave pattern that is slightly bigger and visible than 1x1 plain weave. Parts are all made with autoclave technology for extra lightness and durability. "You can easily customize your bike with your preference with the wide selection of parts." said the spokesperson at Tekarbon. "Most customers like the visible parts such as the large side fairings which are the main panels on the bike. For an affordable alternative, side tank panels, front fairing or tail side fairings are perfect for modification and presentation."
The new addition to the R1 parts is an update driven by customers' feedback and is part of TEKARBON's commitment to deliver the latest product updates in one convenient installation. the new addition to the R1 parts is available immediately at http://www.TEKARBON.com.
