North Capital Investment Technology Acquires Assets of Access Investors Network
Acquisition Creates Largest Syndication Network for Private Investments
SAN FRANCISCO - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- North Capital Investment Technology Inc., a privately held FinTech and RegTech company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced that it has acquired all of the assets of Access Investors Network Inc., the developer of the AccessInvest iPhone application and syndication network. The AccessInvest App aggregates private offerings, simplifying deal discovery and investment review with an engaging, intuitive user interface, while offering data-driven insights and alerting functionality to issuers and financial intermediaries.
"We are delighted to bring the AccessInvest network into our TransactCloud product suite," said James P. Dowd, CEO of North Capital. "The AccessInvest team built a terrific platform, which we plan to connect to our existing network of funding platforms, fund managers, broker-dealers, and other financial intermediaries,"
"We have entered a new era of investing with an influx of new investment opportunities available to a growing number of investors. We built AccessInvest as a next generation platform to fit this new era; creating a mobile tool that allows investors to discover new relevant deals and connecting investors and advisors with deal originators,"
North Capital Investment Technology offers SaaS solutions to facilitate the offering, transaction, settlement, and compliance management of private securities offerings. NCIT's TransactCloud services are utilized by funding platforms, broker-dealers, fund managers, and other issuers of private securities. NCIT's wholly-owned subsidiary, North Capital Private Securities, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC, is a market leader in the origination and distribution of private securities.
