Mozaro partners with Kentico Software

Mozaro today announced it has entered a partnership with Kentico Software, a global Web Content and Customer Experience Management provider.

-- Mozaro chose Kentico as a technology platform for their clients' solutions for the software's rich, intuitive and easy to use interface and scalability."Kentico makes it easy for us to deliver high-quality digital experiences that support our clients' digital transformation efforts." said Brian Gerby, President, Mozaro. "By using Kentico, we will be able to use their digital marketing capabilities to support our customers ongoing digital initiatives.""It's important to choose the solution that's right for your web project, but success also depends on the skills and expertise of the company that delivers your website," said Dana Tousova, Channel Marketing Manager at Kentico. "Through this partnership, we are sure that the end users of our product will be provided with top-level professional services.Mozaro delivers amazing outcomes by working with their clients to leverage existing technology investments while helping them evolve through digital transformation.Mozaro's team has managed some of the largest websites in the world throughout their careers delivering solutions for fortune 500, government, small business and special interest in the areas of eCommerce, B2B, manufacturing, entertainment, education, financial, healthcare and hi-tech as well as many others.Kentico is an all-in-one CMS, E-commerce, and Online Marketing platform that drives business results for companies of all sizes, both on-premise or in the cloud. It gives customers and partners powerful, comprehensive tools and customer-centric solutions to create stunning websites and manage customer experiences easily in a dynamic business environment. The Kentico Web Content Management Solution's rich selection of out-of-the-box web parts, easy customizations, and open API, quickly gets websites up and running. When combined with the full set of integrated solutions, including Online Marketing, E-commerce, and Intranet and Collaboration, Kentico fully optimizes the digital customer experience across multiple channels.Founded in 2004, Kentico is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner headquartered in the Czech Republic with offices in the US, UK, Netherlands, and Australia. Kentico has 1,000 digital agency partners and powers more than 25,000 websites across 100 countries. Customers include Gibson, Twinings, Ingram Micro, Mazda, Kingspan, Hunter Fan, Starbucks, and Allergan.