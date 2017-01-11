Biz To Biz 2017 Winter Business & Trade Expo at Broward Convention Center

Showcase your business, products and services in front of hundreds at the Winter Business Trade Expo at The Fort Lauderdale Broward Convention Center

Harry Baum

Biz To Biz Networking

Harry Baum
Biz To Biz Networking

-- Attention All Businesses...from Small to Large Companies, looking to expand your business connections in the South Florida market? Become an exhibitor at the Biz To Biz 2017 Winter Business & Trade Expo onat theExhibitor Space starting at. Seminar Packages available. All types of businesses are welcome. Free Admission to AttendYou won't want to miss out on this great opportunity to reach hundreds of attendees. Over 150+ Business Exhibitors | Free Seminars |or register online.The Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward Convention Center is located at 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL. The Expo will be on the third floor from 4pm - 8pm. All types of businesses are welcome to attend. Proper Attire Requested.You may register for exhibitor at