Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

Biz To Biz 2017 Winter Business & Trade Expo at Broward Convention Center

Showcase your business, products and services in front of hundreds at the Winter Business Trade Expo at The Fort Lauderdale Broward Convention Center
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Attention All Businesses...from Small to Large Companies, looking to expand your business connections in the South Florida market?  Become an exhibitor at the Biz To Biz 2017 Winter Business & Trade Expo on Thursday, February 23rd at the  Greater Fort Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center. Exhibitor Space starting at $199.00. Seminar Packages available. All types of businesses are welcome. Free Admission to Attend
Call 954.838.9644
Exhibitor Space: 6ft Tables - $199 | 8ft Tables - $285
10x10 Space - $475 | 10x20 Space - $925 | Seminar Pak - $525.

You won't want to miss out on this great opportunity to reach hundreds of attendees.  Over 150+ Business Exhibitors | Free Seminars | Call 954.838.9644 or register online.

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward Convention Center is located at 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL.   The Expo will be on the third floor from 4pm - 8pm.  All types of businesses are welcome to attend.  Proper Attire Requested.

You may register for exhibitor at
http://biztobiznetworking.com

Contact
Harry Baum
Biz To Biz Networking
***@biztobiznetworking.com
