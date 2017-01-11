News By Tag
Immunization the Natural Way Free Workshop
Scott Family Chiropractic will show how you and your family can arm yourselves naturally against viruses.
Runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache….this is our job and because of the choices you make, you have made it too easy. We are bored and we want to take a vacation, so we've decided to share some of our secrets with Dr. Scott and his team.
Dr. Scott is a Chiropractor that specializes in keeping families healthy. His 20 year experience in family chiropractic care has made him an authority in natural alternative health care. It is not unusual for 3 generations of a family to visit his office at one time. Grandparents, Parents and Children are encouraged to attend our monthly workshops.
"I feel our facility is quite unique, unlike most other doctor's office that you've been to because of the philosophy that we share with each patient; focusing on the entire person and all of their lifestyle choices as well." Dr. Andrew Scott
Join us at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Scott Family Chiropractic, 8 Lansdowne Avenue, Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 2A9
Our workshops are always free. Find out more about attending Scott Chiropractic's free workshop at http://www.scottfamilychiro.com/
Scott Family Chiropractic
905-264-5437
***@scottfamilychiro.com
