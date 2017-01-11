 
News By Tag
* Chiropractor
* Family Health
* Flu Immunization
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Woodbridge
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Immunization the Natural Way Free Workshop

Scott Family Chiropractic will show how you and your family can arm yourselves naturally against viruses.
 
 
Free Immunition Workshop
Free Immunition Workshop
WOODBRIDGE, Ontario - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- We are Germs and we have only one purpose….to get you Sick!!!!

Runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache….this is our job and because of the choices you make, you have made it too easy.  We are bored and we want to take a vacation, so we've decided to share some of our secrets with Dr. Scott and his team.

Dr. Scott is a Chiropractor that specializes in keeping families healthy. His 20 year experience in family chiropractic care has made him an authority in natural alternative health care. It is not unusual for 3 generations of a family to visit his office at one time.  Grandparents, Parents and Children are encouraged to attend our monthly workshops.

"I feel our facility is quite unique, unlike most other doctor's office that you've been to because of the philosophy that we share with each patient; focusing on the entire person and all of their lifestyle choices as well." Dr. Andrew Scott


Join us at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Scott Family Chiropractic, 8 Lansdowne Avenue, Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 2A9

Our workshops are always free.  Find out more about attending Scott Chiropractic's free workshop at http://www.scottfamilychiro.com/immunition.html.  Don't forget to bring your family and friends.

Visit our website at http://www.scottfamilychiro.com/.

Contact
Scott Family Chiropractic
905-264-5437
***@scottfamilychiro.com
End
Source:Scott Family Chiropractic
Email:***@scottfamilychiro.com
Tags:Chiropractor, Family Health, Flu Immunization
Industry:Health
Location:Woodbridge - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share