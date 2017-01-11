"Game Changing" Autism Non-Profit Featured in New Film Coming to Central Texas

Programming Hope

-- "Amazing", "Wonderful", "Brilliant", "A whole different view of autism", and "Everyone needs to see this movie!"That's what parents of adults with autism around the country have been saying about an inspirational new documentary coming to Georgetown, Texas February 4th. The free screening of filmis being sponsored by local members of the community and the Georgetown Palace Theatre.features an inside look at the- a Texas-based nonprofit technology company that's providing technical training and jobs in video game design for individuals who have been diagnosed to be on the autism spectrum.The film recently made it's festival debut at(NFMLA) as one of only a handful of films selected from thousands of submissions to screen at this year'sevent - a special documentary only event put on each year by the NFMLA in partnership with the International Documentary Association.Jack Creamer, the director of, says, "There is an employment crisis facing adults with autism, 90% are unemployed or underemployed - without a career they'll need to be supported by family the rest of their lives. Nonpareil (NPI) is doing something to address that problem."is the creation of former professional race-car driver and technologist, Dan Selec. When his youngest son was diagnosed with autism, he was inspired to put his technology skills to work in a personal way - to help create a future for his son. The company he started in his kitchen with just a few students has now grown to a staff of almost 200 - learning and working at locations in Dallas and Houston.Creamer says, "Nonpareil means 'unparalleled, without match, or unequaled', and that's what these students and employees are. They're creating amazing apps that are being sold in iTunes and Google Play stores."Initial screenings of the film have drawn large audiences around the country interested in the film's uplifting story. Diane Thomas has an adult son on the autism spectrum. She and her husband drove almost 4 hours from Indianapolis to see the film in Columbus, Ohio. "This film is a must-see for others to understand the hope that we have been looking for. It gives an honest glimpse into the struggles and victories these adults and families like ours face every day," says Thomas.Creamer says, "These are gifted and intelligent people who face often misunderstood communication difficulties or other issues related to living with autism. When those differences are recognized and accepted - it makes all the difference in the world. And that's what this film depicts."As far as his personal take onand documenting their journey, Creamer sums it up simply - "This place is truly changing people's lives - and that's a great story to tell."The organizers of the upcoming Georgetown screening ofsee the film as a first step in an effort to bringing acampus to the Austin metro area.The screening will take place Saturday February 4th at 1:00PM at The Georgetown Palace Theatre in downtown Georgetown, and will be followed by a Q&A session with "Programming Hope" Director Jack Creamer and NonPareil Co-Founder Gary Moore.Tickets are free for the event. Reservations are not required, but can be reserved in advance online.www.facebook.com/ProgrammingHopewww.programminghope.com