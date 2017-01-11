 

During Mammoth mega-storms, Nomadness prevails

 
Mammoth is preparing for seven consecutive days of snow.
Mammoth is preparing for seven consecutive days of snow.
CALABASAS, Calif. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Mammoth is in the midst of a series of heavy storm cycles, the last of which brought over 20 feet of snow to the ski resort. Currently, Mammoth is the snowiest ski resort in the US, and it seems it plans to stay that way. After a two-day break, the snowfall picks up again tomorrow and is expected to continue for seven days straight. Even the LA Times is calling the snowfall in Mammoth "historic".

With a storm system like this in the works, the need for crisis management is a given. Vacation rental company Nomadness Rentals is ahead of the competition in this department - with services available 24/7 for any renter emergencies and live representatives in the office from 9 AM to 9 PM.

What does this mean for renters? It means that when the storm comes, Nomadness Rentals provides solutions. If the power goes out amidst the storm, Nomadness sends someone to fix it. When a renter needs help with the heating system, Nomadness does not sleep until everyone is warm and feels at home. Unlike other online travel agencies (OTAs), such as VRBO, Homaway, Flipkey, TripAdvisor, Booking.com, etc., vacation rental company Nomadness Rentals treats renters like house guests and ensures that visitors always have someone to reach out to.

With these other OTAs, access to assistance is not guaranteed and renter needs can go unheard. Nomadness Rentals is a professional management company with experience in harsh weather conditions and renown customer satisfaction ratings.

In addition, Nomadness makes sure that when the snow comes down, guests have options. The unexpected can always occur - road closures, wind advisories. However, with Nomadness Rentals' Big Pow Promo, renters can opt for worry-free cancellation. This special ensures 20% off on select properties, plus "Cancel for Any Reason" protection and get money back (view terms and conditions).

When guests stay in Mammoth during a high season such as this, it's important to book with a trustworthy company. Nomadness Rentals solidifies this title and more as it enters its 10th year of operation and 10th year of storm support.

Visit the Nomadness Rentals website for a Mammoth vacation home you can rely on.

