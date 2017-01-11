News By Tag
February Abounds with Romance At The Abbey Resort
Couples invited to unwind to cozy, celebrate Valentine's Day on the shores of Geneva Lake
VALENTINE'S DAY DINNER AND SPA SPECIALS
What says romance better than champagne and roses? Enjoy these sweet spa treatments featuring champagne-scented Shea Butter and vitamin-enriched rose moisturizers being offered throughout the month of February at Avani Spa. Mid-week discounts and specials are available, including on Tuesday, February 14. For more information, please visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com/
A sumptuous Valentine's Day dinner is being offered three evenings of the month at 240° West, including Friday, February 10 and Friday, February 17 from 5 – 10 p.m. and on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14 from 5 – 9:30 p.m. The four-course prix-fixe menu includes a variety of selections for each course including shrimp and escargot bruschetta, pork belly and potato bisque with aged cheddar, cold water lobster tail with peppercorn and Boursin mash and house-made pappardelle pasta with sun dried tomato and Grana Padano. Dessert selections include a luxurious cheese plate and a crème brulee cheesecake.
TOTALLY ART-RAGEOUS WEEKEND
Art meets science during the first ever Totally Art-Rageous Weekend, to be held at The Abbey Resort throughout President's Day Weekend, Friday, February 17 through Monday, February 20. Full of interactive artistic fun, this weekend is designed with guests of all ages in mind, from toddlers through adults! Activities and demonstrations will include printmaking, mosaics, jewelry creation, pottery, metal work and so much more. Guests are invited to unleash their creativity and get messy with their hands as they enjoy this art-rageously fun weekend with family or friends. Overnight guests and the public alike are welcome to participate in the workshops. All activities during Totally Art-Rageous Weekend are fee-based and vary by workshop.
FOOD & WINE UNWIND WEEKEND
Guests are invited to unwind to cozy as part of La Tour De Bois Weekend, a food and wine themed getaway offered as part of the resort's popular Unwind Weekends. La Tour De Bois Weekend will be offered February 24 -26 and will feature tastings, culinary demonstrations and an exquisite five-course gourmet dinner, all designed as a throwback to the days of elegance at The Abbey's fine dining restaurant La Tour De Bois. Each package booked includes:
Two-night stay for two adults
One complimentary drink per person
Cooking demonstration
Wine tasting event
Five-Course Wine Dinner Event
20% discount on Sunday Harborside Brunch
25% discount on Avani Spa services booked prior to arrival
Unwind Weekends offer an incredible value for an unforgettable weekend away. An additional Food & Wine series Unwind Weekend will be offered March 17 – 19.
LEARN MORE
To learn more about activities, events, packages and childcare options available during the month of February, or to book a stay, please visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com or call 1-800-709-1323.
About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa
Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is a treasured icon and the only full-service resort on the shores of Lake Geneva. The resort celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2013 with the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation of the exterior, meeting space and common areas. The resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses and a wide range of outdoor activities. This only scratches the surface of all the activities and offerings The Abbey Resort provides. With impeccable customer service, the team at The Abbey Resort consistently meets the needs and expectations of both guests and meeting planners. The 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa enhances the resort experience with innovative spa treatments and modern luxuries.
The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit www.theabbeyresort.com, join Abbey Resort and Avani Spa on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
