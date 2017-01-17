Country(s)
Industry News
South Carolina Educational Software Manufacturer Enters New Era
New Software Releases and Web Site Refresh Signal Solidarity and Success in South Carolina Information Technology Markets for Local Software Manufacturer
The company's flagship reference software, Simple Search, has been re-engineered and -re-vamped for compatibility and tight integration with Microsoft 's latest operating system release, Windows 10. The software's database of reference resources has also been made current. The Windows 10 release, Simple Search DX, is available exclusively through the Microsoft Windows Store. The Windows 8/8.1 version of the software, Simple Search MX, is also available in the Windows Store. The base distribution of Simple Search, compatible with Windows XP, Vista and 7 has also been updated and is available via e-commerce channels.
In addition to updating Simple Search, Southside Solutions LLC has also ported its' linguistic software to Windows 10. The updated software, Word of the Day DX - used to expand vocabulary skills, is also available via the Windows Store with versions of Word of the Day for supported releases of the Windows operating system available through the software manufacturer's electronic retail partner network.
Scheduled for release during the first quarter of the year, Elements with Ease, the manufacturer's entry into the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education paradigm, aims to ease the task of mastering the IUPAC Periodic Table of Elements. Elements with Ease DX will be available for download from the Windows Store with other versions available via other e-commerce channels.
Keeping in-step with new software updates and upgrades, Southside Solutions LLC also updated and refreshed its' corporate web site functionality and navigability. The web presence refresh features greater functionality and increased navigability.
In accordance with market viability, Southside Solutions LLC plans a prosperous and promising future in Souths Carolina. The company increased local, regional and national marketing efforts in its' pursuit of education propagation, promoting the state economy and increasing market share.
Contact
Southside Solutions LLC
***@southside-
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 17, 2017