Yerra Solutions to Exhibit at Legaltech New York and Host CLE Session and Game Night Happy Hour
Switzerland-based company has big plans for Day 1 of Legaltech, part of The Legalweek Experience, including a CLE session and game night happy hour networking event.
Yerra's CLE session is on the Legaltech agenda and will feature UBS and Credit Suisse in America's Hall I from 4:00 – 5:00pm. The session is entitled "An Ounce of Prevention: Taking a Comprehensive Approach to Compliance". Guests will receive 1 CLE ethics credit for attending. Following the session, a game night happy hour will take place at the Dream Midtown Hotel in the Fishbowl room - recently named a "Top 7 Party Hot Spot" by the New York Times. Guests from the industry are invited to join Yerra from 6:30 to 8:30pm for cocktails, games and hors d'oeuvres.
Yerra invites in-house legal, IP and eDiscovery professionals to register for the in-house networking happy hour.
Happy Hour Details:
Tuesday, January 31st
6:30 – 8:30 pm
The Dream Hotel – Fishbowl Game Room
210 W 55th St, New York, NY 10019
Yerra will be in Booth 525 throughout the show offering advice, information and Swiss-themed giveaways.
About Yerra Solutions
Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal, eDiscovery and intellectual property organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.
Contact
Josie Johnson
***@yerrasolutions.com
