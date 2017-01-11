 
Industry News





Accelerating Customer Controls Projects, I&C Vendor Certifies in Fiber Termination

Affinity Energy now able to troubleshoot the entire customer fiber data communications path
 
 
Affinity Energy Offers Fiber Termination & Testing
Affinity Energy Offers Fiber Termination & Testing
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Newly certified in fiber optic termination & testing, control systems integrator Affinity Energy can now troubleshoot the communications path from beginning to end, no matter what type of communication cable is used. Adding fiber termination, splicing, troubleshooting, and continuity testing only enlarges Affinity Energy's broad range of field services for turnkey instrumentation and controls.

Many mission critical organizations rely on fiber optic networks for their communications infrastructure, which means proper termination and testing are crucial to ensure performance levels are met.

Trained by Corning in certified fiber installation, Affinity Energy has already performed single and multi-mode fiber termination services to a comprehensive range of owners, contractors, and end-users such as Carolinas HealthCare System's primary hospital campus and Cypress Creek Renewables' Creech and Saluda utility-scale solar sites.

"Unlike most fiber optic technicians, our services don't stop at dB loss test results," said Allan Evora, President of Affinity Energy. "Because our engineers can troubleshoot from beginning to end with serial, Cat 5, and now fiber, it reduces the time and cost our customers spend on scheduling additional fiber optic subcontractors."

A time-consuming process, delays in fiber termination threaten tight project deadlines, especially involving systems communications testing. Now, instead of waiting on the fiber optic subcontractor to complete their part, Affinity Energy customers will enjoy consecutive control systems integration and fiber termination/testing without project delays due to clashing schedules.

For more information about Affinity Energy, please contact Allan Evora at aevora@affinityenergy.com, and visit affinityenergy.com.

About Affinity Energy

Affinity Energy is a vendor-neutral control systems integrator with a national portfolio of over 800 power automation projects and a rich depth of expertise working with mission critical facilities, distributed generation plants, energy companies, engineering firms, and construction contractors who seek open, turnkey systems for power management and energy optimization. Providing systems and services in the design and build phases of new construction and retrofit projects, Affinity Energy uses its industry-specific background to help customers throughout the U.S. operate efficiently, safely and reliably. Founded in 2002, Affinity Energy is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, visit Affinity Energy at www.affinityenergy.com.
Click to Share