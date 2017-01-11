 
Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

Reveal to present at Logistics & SCM, PLM, Manufacturing, and Procurement 2017 in Orlando

 
 
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Reveal is proud to announce that its supply chain management industry experts will be presenting at the upcoming SAPinsider Logistics & SCM, PLM, Manufacturing, and Procurement 2017 conference to offer proven insights to attendees. The event takes place March 6-8, 2017, at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. Attend to get best-in-class approaches and perspectives from leading consultants, industry trends from analysts, lessons learned from customers, and product updates and road map details directly from SAP.

An annual collaboration of SAP and SAPinsider, Logistics & SCM, PLM, Manufacturing, and Procurement 2017 is a conference for organizations using SAP® solutions to drive operational excellence across the extended supply chain. This year's must-attend event is packed with in-depth sessions, live product demos, and interactive forums showcasing the latest updates and best practices for SAP solutions.

To learn more about Reveal's speakers and sessions, and to register, visit http://sapinsiderevents.wispubs.com/2017/Orlando/HR-SCM-C....

About Reveal
Reveal is a business partner that provides innovative, effective solutions and optimization services to SAP-centric supply chain-driven businesses. The Reveal approach is to assess the opportunity, then to transform the people, processes and technologies that ultimately ensure a sustainable organization. Learn more about Reveal at http://www.revealvalue.com.

About SAPinsider
SAPinsider, published by Wellesley Information Services, is a premier source of information on products, services, and strategic initiatives coming from SAP and its partners.

SAP is a registered trademark of SAP SE in Germany and several other countries. Wellesley Information Services is not affiliated with SAP SE or any of the SAP SE group of companies. SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries.

