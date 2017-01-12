News By Tag
Hutchison PLLC Welcomes Attorneys Anna Tharrington and Trevor Schmidt to the Firm Partnership
Anna counsels entrepreneurial clients through various stages of their life cycle, including corporate formation, financings (debt, seed, angel and venture capital financings), mergers and acquisitions and other general corporate and contract matters. She works primarily with clients in the technology and biotechnology industries. Anna also represents angel investors and venture capital funds who invest in entrepreneurial companies across the region.
Anna earned her bachelor's, master's and law degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Trevor leads our intellectual property protection practice. He has extensive experience in matters associated with intellectual property prosecution, licensing, enforcement and strategic counseling. Having managed domestic and international trademark portfolios for Fortune 500 companies, he has considerable experience in all stages of the life of a trademark. Trevor also provides invaluable guidance to the firm's clients on software licensing and development issues with a particular emphasis on the intersection of software and healthcare IT.
Trevor earned his bachelor's degree in Physics from Chadron State College and his law degree from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
"Anna and Trevor have been valuable assets to the firm and our clients for several years and we are thrilled to announce their admission to the firm's partnership,"
About Hutchison PLLC
Hutchison PLLC,founded in 1996, represents many of the premier technology, life science and healthcare services companies in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. The firm provides venture capital and private equity financing advice, merger and acquisition counsel, licensing assistance, securities law advice, intellectual property protection and commercialization, employment law advice and counseling and other business legal services to a wide variety of emerging growth companies. http://www.hutchlaw.com/
Contact
Jodi Coverly
***@hutchlaw.com
