Learn Basic Animal Massage for Your Cats and Dogs
She is a highly regarded modern-day healer and author who supports family animals with health, harmony, and ease, addressing wellness during every stage of your animal's life. With her skill set, she serves clients locally and remotely, nationally and internationally.
Vicki is teaching Basic Animal Massage class for animal guardians and massage therapists desiring to connect with a healing touch versus just petting their cat or dog. Massage adds health and wellness and deeper bond between people and their animals.
Basic Animal Massage Class will be held at Natural Pet Pantry, 10600 NE 68th Street Ste D, Kirkland, WA 98033 Saturday12:00pm – 4:00pm.Tuition:
Participants receive hands-on training and take home a 20-minute maintenance massage routine to do for wellness with their cats and dogs.
People are invited to bring their well-behaved dogs to class.
Cat guardians and dog guardians unable to bring their dogs are welcome. They will work with dogs available in class and practice on their own animals when returning home.
Open to public.
For licensed human massage practitioners, you receive 4 CEU credits for attending this class.
Class size is limited to keep the training personalized.
To reserve your spot, click http://www.healingyouranimal.com/
Contact
Vicki Draper
Healing You, Healing Your Animal
***@healingyouranimal.com
