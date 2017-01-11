 
Learn Basic Animal Massage for Your Cats and Dogs

 
 
Vicki Draper with Client Vicki and Desi
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- As a licensed massage practitioner, certified acupressurist and Reiki/Master teacher for people and animals and natural born animal communicator, Vicki Draper likes empowering the animal guardian with tools and techniques to help their pet benefit with optimum health on a regular basis.

She is a highly regarded modern-day healer and author who supports family animals with health, harmony, and ease, addressing wellness during every stage of your animal's life. With her skill set, she serves clients locally and remotely, nationally and internationally.

Vicki is teaching Basic Animal Massage class for animal guardians and massage therapists desiring to connect with a healing touch versus just petting their cat or dog.  Massage adds health and wellness and deeper bond between people and their animals.

Basic Animal Massage Class will be held at Natural Pet Pantry, 10600 NE 68th Street Ste D, Kirkland, WA 98033 Saturday12:00pm – 4:00pm.Tuition: $97


Participants receive hands-on training and take home a 20-minute maintenance massage routine to do for wellness with their cats and dogs.

People are invited to bring their well-behaved dogs to class.

Cat guardians and dog guardians unable to bring their dogs are welcome. They will work with dogs available in class and practice on their own animals when returning home.

Open to public.

For licensed human massage practitioners, you receive 4 CEU credits for attending this class.

Class size is limited to keep the training personalized.

To reserve your spot, click http://www.healingyouranimal.com/BasicAnimalMassageClass.htm

Vicki Draper
Healing You, Healing Your Animal
***@healingyouranimal.com
Source:Healing You, Healing Your Animal
Email:***@healingyouranimal.com Email Verified
Tags:Massage, Reiki, Acupressure
Industry:Pets
Location:Kirkland - Washington - United States
Subject:Services
