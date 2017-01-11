 
News By Tag
* Renewable Energy
* Waste Conversion
* Bolder Black
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boulder
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Waste to Energy Partners Unveils New Company Name, Expansion Goals for 2017

Rapidly growing waste conversion company changes names to Bolder Industries; announces key hires and new plant in Missouri
 
 
BI_logo_sRGB2X
BI_logo_sRGB2X
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Renewable Energy
Waste Conversion
Bolder Black

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Boulder - Colorado - US

Subject:
Features

BOULDER, Colo. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Waste to Energy Partners, a Colorado-based waste conversion company, is changing its name to Bolder Industries, effective immediately.  The company's award-winning flagship product, Bolder Black™, is made from end-of-life tires and is an environmentally friendly alternative to "carbon black"—an oil-derived component used in nearly all rubber and black plastic products. The company's new website is http://www.bolderindustries.com/.

With its new name, Boulder Industries is excited to emphasize its core mission of converting solid waste from traditional disposal methods into energy-rich materials and valuable products, thereby diverting significant amounts of waste from overtaxed landfills.

"We've recognized that its product development that provides the most value to the marketplace and to the environment," says Tony Wibbeler, Bolder Industries CEO. "We're a product company first and foremost, and are committed to creating sustainable products that the market has never seen before. We believe our new name better reflects our innovative approach and valuable outputs."

Along with the name change, Bolder Industries is excited to to announce new team members: Ken Dunn, Director of Sustainability and Norm Thiele, Advisory Board. As highly seasoned executives with successful track records, both individuals will significantly shape the company in the coming years.

In February 2017, the company will be opening a new, first of its kind facility, Maryville Carbon Solutions (MCS) in Maryville, Missouri, adding at least 15 employees to its workforce. MCS will be the largest global commercial producer of the company's charter product, a tire-derived carbon black called Bolder Black™. MCS is a net energy positive facility, emitting 90% less CO2e and using 90% less H2O that traditional methods to process one million waste tires and produce seven million lbs of Bolder Black™ by the end of the year.

For questions or inquiries, please contact Jessica Hogan, Director of Marketing, at jessica.hogan@bolderindustries.com or 720.514.9035.

###

About Bolder Industries

Bolder Industries solves challenging environmental issues for the industrial waste industry by developing sustainable products and services through technology. Our charter product, Bolder Black™, is a sustainable alternative to traditional carbon black produced using waste tires that would otherwise be in landfills or incinerated. We create Bolder Black in a net energy positive facility that emits 90% less CO2e and uses 90% less H2O than traditional methods.

Contact
Bolder Industries
***@bolderindustries.com
End
Source:Bolder Industries
Email:***@bolderindustries.com
Tags:Renewable Energy, Waste Conversion, Bolder Black
Industry:Industrial
Location:Boulder - Colorado - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMAK Strategies PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share