Lil Nate Dogg to perform this Saturday in Draper Utah LDG Golf Event
Event will be first of its kind for the Golf industry and will take place across the USA in the near future as well.
Lil Nate Dogg (son of 4 time Grammy nominee Nate Dogg) will perform some of his fathers hit songs live at the event. He has been working hard the past few years on perfecting his own style and sound while continuing his father's legacy. Lil Nate Dogg will release a full length debut album this Spring (April 20 2017) on Hood And Associates / Universal Music Distribution (www.hoodandtalent.com)
The first of many LDG events will also feature celebrity guest host Mally Mall (Drake, Lil Wayne, E40, Wiz Khalifa, Tyga, Pusha T) appearing in person plus special celebrity guests. The event will take place January 21st 2017 9am-2pm at IMPACT GOLF: 12101 Factory Outlet Dr #105, Draper, UT 84020.
To sign up with your best long drive please visit www.LDGMAG.com (http://www.ldgmag.com/
Secure ticket purchases can also be made on Event brite by searching Ldg Mag or Mally Mall.
Fans of music and golf will come together at this event to merge the two industries. There will be a Dj and special live music performances at the event. The event will also have giveaways from its top sponsors in the Golf and music community. Please also visit http://www.ldgmag.com/
The 2017 Long Drive Challenge Impact Golf January 21st 2017 9am-2pm
A Ditch & Hood And Associates Production presented by LDG Golf and the Long Drive Challenge. The event is powered by ESPN 700, LDG Magazine, Tee Claw, Junior Sports Channel, First Tee Utah, Impact Golf, Ditch, Hood And Associates, Hip Hop Golf with proceeds going to a few charities from the event.
