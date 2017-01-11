 
News By Tag
* Hardwood Flooring
* Commercial Hardwood Flooring
* Residential Hardwood Flooring
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

Arizona Hardwood Floor Supply ranks among the top 13 in Phoenix

Arizona Hardwood Floor Supply has been serving Phoenix and surrounding areas for over 30 years.
 
 
Gilbert, Arizona Showroom
Gilbert, Arizona Showroom
PHOENIX - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Expertise has recently selected Arizona Hardwood Floor Supply as one of the top 13 hardwood floor refinishing companies in Phoenix!

Expertise works to connect the best local businesses with their readers throughout the United States by creating top hiring guides to give them the confidence to make the right choice when selecting a company to conduct business with. The selection criteria for the top 13 hardwood floor refinishing companies include reputation, credibility, experience, availability, and professionalism.

Arizona Hardwood Floor Supply has been serving Phoenix and surrounding areas for over 30 years installing and servicing both residential and commercial clients throughout the Valley. Their quality installations and craftsmanship can be seen in homes, schools, museums, office buildings and restaurants statewide. They also handle specialized commercial spaces like theater stages, racquetball courts and wood stair treads and risers.

Along with repairing and refinishing all types of wood flooring, Arizona Hardwood Floor Supply carries an extensive list of hardwood floor products such as Action Floor Systems, DuCh̭âteau, and Elegance Exotic Wood Flooring to name a few.

For the environmentally conscious consumers as well as those who appreciate history they also carry a large selection of reclaimed wood flooring salvaged from barns and other buildings nationwide, where exposure to time and the elements adds distressed features and an aged patina.

Arizona Hardwood Floor Supply (http://www.azwood.com) is proud to have made the top 13 hardwood floor refinishing companies in Phoenix as it stands as a testament to their commitment to their clients.

Contact
Frank Roan
***@azwood.com
End
Source:Arizona Hardwood Floor Supply
Email:***@azwood.com Email Verified
Tags:Hardwood Flooring, Commercial Hardwood Flooring, Residential Hardwood Flooring
Industry:Consumer
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BANG! Web Site Design Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share