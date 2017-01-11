News By Tag
Arizona Hardwood Floor Supply ranks among the top 13 in Phoenix
Arizona Hardwood Floor Supply has been serving Phoenix and surrounding areas for over 30 years.
Expertise works to connect the best local businesses with their readers throughout the United States by creating top hiring guides to give them the confidence to make the right choice when selecting a company to conduct business with. The selection criteria for the top 13 hardwood floor refinishing companies include reputation, credibility, experience, availability, and professionalism.
Arizona Hardwood Floor Supply has been serving Phoenix and surrounding areas for over 30 years installing and servicing both residential and commercial clients throughout the Valley. Their quality installations and craftsmanship can be seen in homes, schools, museums, office buildings and restaurants statewide. They also handle specialized commercial spaces like theater stages, racquetball courts and wood stair treads and risers.
Along with repairing and refinishing all types of wood flooring, Arizona Hardwood Floor Supply carries an extensive list of hardwood floor products such as Action Floor Systems, DuCh̭âteau, and Elegance Exotic Wood Flooring to name a few.
For the environmentally conscious consumers as well as those who appreciate history they also carry a large selection of reclaimed wood flooring salvaged from barns and other buildings nationwide, where exposure to time and the elements adds distressed features and an aged patina.
Arizona Hardwood Floor Supply (http://www.azwood.com) is proud to have made the top 13 hardwood floor refinishing companies in Phoenix as it stands as a testament to their commitment to their clients.
