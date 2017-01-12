Not Your Normal Crisis/Reputation Management Firm

Farley & Associates Formerly Known As B. Clark Farley & Associates Is Not The Normal Crisis Management Team

Farley & Associates LLC

-- RISK MITIGATION DUE DILIGENCE (Vetting) ADVANCED CRISIS PLANS CYBER SECURITYPSYCHOLOGICAL PROFILING INTELLIGENCE GATHERING SECURITY SERVICES MORE!#1 - BCFA's team of experienced professionals utilizes a tailored approach when it comes to handling its client's crises.#2 - BCFA offers sophisticated background and vetting, and help lower the inherent risks of doing business in all industries. This would also include our one of a kind and customizable crisis plans.#3- BCFA's cyber security professionals identify vulnerabilities in IT infrastructure and develop solutions to protect proprietary information both external and internal.#4- We have a track record of helping entertainers, politicians, criminal defendants, government officials responding to terrorism etc. Services also include crisis management, and the ability to supplement strategy in legal and nonlegal settings such as press and lobbying.#5- As legal crisis expert/fixers, we have provided many services to high-end and independent law firms all over the country, services include; litigation communication, witness veracity, trial prep, jury selection, government level investigation, and much more.#6- Complete Discretion: BCFA understands that the delicate nature of the needs of our clients and the request they will make from time to time. Therefore, we conduct our duty efficiently and with the utmost discretion.#7- Client Communication:Our team maintains regular communication with our clients. We share our findings, advise on next steps and provide advising on other potential risk areas.Our professionals have been involved in many high-profile engagements for over a decade, including multiple Congressional and government investigations, Supreme Court nominations, high-profile lawsuits, and several international multi-jurisdictional litigation matters.over 25 years of experience working with clients and their legal advisors on a wide range of litigation including class-action lawsuits, product recalls, labor and employee disputes, as well as intellectual and patent liability litigation. Our approach is to work closely with the legal team to ensure that all communications efforts in a case are aligned with legal strategy and focused on achieving objectives both inside and outside the court-room.Our team possesses one of the most effective and experienced media relations teams in the country and is highly skilled at using the media to manage perceptions and enhance the reputation of clients. The firm's solid and longstanding relationships with senior reporters and editors at major broadcast, print, and online outlets allow us to deliver client's messages in the most instrumental forums available and ensure that a client's agenda is part of the media narrative no matter what the issue.The BCFA team of psychological and behavioral profiling is considered among the best. We use our skill set to support in jury selection for trial, vetting potential business relationships, any type of negotiations, gathering additional information on an opponent and more.professionals bring to bear extensive public affairs, policy, and political campaign experience. Our public affairs team creates campaigns that move the needle and are designed to inform and persuade key audiences and constituencies.--------For more information:www.Bclarkfarleyassociates.comNational & International Service24/7/365 rapid-response crisis management teamConfidentialServicing: Corporations - Celebrities – Athletes - Politicians – Lawyers/clients - Everyday People