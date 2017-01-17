 
Industry News





2016 Indie Book Award Winners Announced

Best Indie Book Award has named the best indie books of 2016
 
 
ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The books are winners of the official Best Indie Book Award™ contest, an awards program for independently published authors.

Entries are judged based on multiple writing skills, which include story-telling ability, author's ability to engage the reader, transitions, pacing, movement of the story, author's skill with voice, character, dialogue, and narrative. Grammar skills are also be taken into consideration.

In an article titled "Writing: 50 Book Awards Open to Self-publishers," British novelist James Minter wrote: "Discoverability is the word on every self-published author's lips. Book awards are part of your arsenal to achieve discoverability. The majority of book purchases are made from existing authors who are known and trusted by readers, or through recommendation from friends, family, book clubs or the media."

According to Minter, "In this fiercely competitive and teeming book world where readers are overwhelmed with choice, a book with an award immediately stands out from the crowd. It's all about discoverability, and awards increase your discoverability. Awards have a number of benefits:

   They create interest in your book. This leads to more sales or other opportunities.
   A book displaying an award may cause someone to pick up your book while browsing.
   A book award will give you an edge and may be all the difference needed to propel your book into bestseller territory.
   When you win or get placed, you can say you are an "award winning author." It sounds and is great, and gives the book a magic lift that comes from a third party endorsement.
   Book awards give your book a seal of excellence unequalled by other forms of media exposure. No reviews, nor articles, nor TV or radio interviews can compete with having an "Award Winning Book," selected from hundreds of competing titles by experienced and professionally-trained judges.

Awards absolutely do matter. They add credibility and give readers / reviewers / reporters / agents / publishers the assurance a book is worthwhile. It takes the risk out of the equation. Gaining awards should be a central part of your book marketing strategy."

To help authors gain credibility and visibility, Best Indie Book Award presents each winner with a physical trophy, a winner's emblem to use, and promotes all winners through social media and across multiple websites.

2016 Winning Books

Action/Adventure
Evil's Root
By: Michael Segedy

Young Adult
Ice Massacre
By: Tiana Warner

Novella
Jabberwocky: A Novella
By: Theodore Singer

Non-Fiction
Motions and Moments: More Essays on Tokyo
By: Michael Pronko

Literary/Mainstream
Pianist in a Bordello
By: Mike C. Erickson

Mystery/Suspense/Thriller
Takedown
By: David DeLee

Children's
The Adventures of The True Sunbeam
By: Mark Olmstead

Science Fiction/Dystopian
The Alex Cave Series Book 4. Gravity
By: James M. Corkill

Romance
The Seadog: a Paines Creek Beach Love Story
By: Aaron Paul Lazar

See all winners at http://BestIndieBookAward.com

2017 Best Indie Book Awards

Entries are now being accepted for the 2017 Best Indie Book Awards. The award is open to independently published fiction and nonfiction books released in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, or 2017 worldwide. Visit http://BestIndieBookAward.com for information.
