Keep Your Furry MVP Safe This Super Bowl!
Super Bowl Safety Tips for your Pet for Sunday February 5th 2017
· Keep pets away from the front door. This will help avoid a pet from bolting out, or from a paw getting caught in the door as guests come in and out. Always make sure Fido or Fluffy is wearing an up-to-date ID tag. Twigo Tags is a simple, silent tag that can be instantly personalized – just write, boil and wear! A microchip and pet ID tag is not only recommended for the game day, but should be worn 24/7 to ensure pet safety. https://www.twigotags.com.
· Inform guests upon arrival to keep human food out of paws reach! Many super bowl party foods contain toxic ingredients for pets. Onions, garlic, guacamole and chicken bones are notorious party crashers. You can still include Fido in on the super bowl feast by sharing a Kaleb's Organics Dog Treat instead! This all-natural, made in the USA, non-GMO, certified organic treat is a safe and healthy option. Kaleb's Pizza Fusion treat is the ideal flavor for the Super Bowl party! Leave a jar of these delicious and crunchy treats out as a reminder to reward Fido with a Kaleb's rather than table scraps. https://www.kalebsorganics.com.
· Even in small amounts, alcohol is dangerous to your pet. Keep all beverages on high surfaces, away from those curious sniffing noses! It's also important to remember to clean up the house immediately after the party comes to an end. Everything from half-empty cups to left over chicken bones, are appealing and dangerous to your pet. Be sure to keep your trash secured too!
· Not all pets are cheerleaders. The loud commotion, raised voices and waving arms can easily frighten your precious pet. It's best to have a quiet room ready for Fido or Fluffy, away from all the action and stocked with some of their favorite belongings: food and water bowl, toys, bones and a comfy place to rest. Sturdi Products has some great pet containment options, like their line of Pop-Up Shelters. A Sturdi shelter or bag makes the perfect space for your four-legged pal to feel comfortable, safe and secure, away from the rowdy football crowd. https://sturdiproducts.com/
As we prepare for the 2017 Super Bowl celebration, stay mindful and use your "top plays" to keep the party safe for pets. Remember, when it comes to football, defense matters. Follow these tips and you will be sure to host a touch down winning occasion!
