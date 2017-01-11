 
News By Tag
* California
* Yuba City
* Veterinarians
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Yuba City
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Northpointe Veterinary Hospital Moves into New Veterinarian Clinic in Yuba City

Northpointe Veterinary Hospital, a 24-hour veterinarian hospital in Yuba City, California has recently moved into their new building.
 
 
Northpointe Veterinary Hospital in Yuba City, California
Northpointe Veterinary Hospital in Yuba City, California
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
California
Yuba City
Veterinarians

Industry:
Pets

Location:
Yuba City - California - US

YUBA CITY, Calif. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Northpointe Veterinary Hospital, a 24-hour veterinarian hospital in Yuba City, California has recently moved into their new building. Their new address and phone number is:

(530) 674-8670

Northpointe Veterinary Hospital
880 West Onstott Road
Yuba City, CA 95991

Northpointe Veterinary Hospital a full-service pet and animal hospital in Yuba City, California that has been serving the Yuba City / Marysville area for over 20 years. Northpointe provides comprehensive health care for healthy pets, as well as advanced medical, surgical and dental care for dogs, cats and other pets in need. Northpointe is the only 24-hour veterinary hospital in the area, and provides emergency veterinary and critical care services when pets and animals need it most.

"Please be patient as we get all the kinks out and find our way around." stated a representative from Northpointe Veterinary Hospital. " We can't express our gratitude enough towards everyone who has been a huge part of making this happen. We will continue to do our best to serve the community and surrounding areas, in caring for your furry family members. Thank you everyone for your support. And a big thank you to the staff who all helped in the big move. You rock, every one of you!!!"

For more information about the Yuba City, California Veterinary Care and Pet Boarding Kennel services offered by Northpointe Veterinary Hospital call (530) 674-8670 or click: http://www.npvethospital.com/

About Northpointe Veterinary Hospital

Northpointe Veterinary Hospital is a Yuba City, California Veterinary Hospital  specializing in pet healthcare including  24-hour emergency Veterinary hospital services. Call 530-674-8670 for pet healthcare, surgery, dentistry, pharmacy and dog and cat boarding kennels. http://www.npvethospital.com/

Contact
Matthew Hockin
***@interactivemarketinginc.com
End
Source:Northpointe Veterinary Hospital - Yuba City, CA
Email:***@interactivemarketinginc.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Interactive Marketing, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share