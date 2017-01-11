News By Tag
Northpointe Veterinary Hospital Moves into New Veterinarian Clinic in Yuba City
Northpointe Veterinary Hospital, a 24-hour veterinarian hospital in Yuba City, California has recently moved into their new building.
(530) 674-8670
Northpointe Veterinary Hospital
880 West Onstott Road
Yuba City, CA 95991
Northpointe Veterinary Hospital a full-service pet and animal hospital in Yuba City, California that has been serving the Yuba City / Marysville area for over 20 years. Northpointe provides comprehensive health care for healthy pets, as well as advanced medical, surgical and dental care for dogs, cats and other pets in need. Northpointe is the only 24-hour veterinary hospital in the area, and provides emergency veterinary and critical care services when pets and animals need it most.
"Please be patient as we get all the kinks out and find our way around." stated a representative from Northpointe Veterinary Hospital. " We can't express our gratitude enough towards everyone who has been a huge part of making this happen. We will continue to do our best to serve the community and surrounding areas, in caring for your furry family members. Thank you everyone for your support. And a big thank you to the staff who all helped in the big move. You rock, every one of you!!!"
For more information about the Yuba City, California Veterinary Care and Pet Boarding Kennel services offered by Northpointe Veterinary Hospital call (530) 674-8670 or click: http://www.npvethospital.com/
About Northpointe Veterinary Hospital
