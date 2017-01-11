News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Marty Haines Earns Five Star Real Estate Agent Award
Marty Haines of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Venice, Florida, Honored for Customer Service
Based on an independent survey of recent home buyers and industry peers, the Five Star Award is presented to fewer than 7 percent of real estate agents in a given market. Criteria includes customer service, integrity, market knowledge, communication, negotiation, closing preparation, post-sale service, finding the right home, marketing of the home, and overall satisfaction. Agents also must receive a favorable regulatory and complaint-history review. Winners will be featured in the April issue of Sarasota Magazine.
Haines serves Sarasota County with an emphasis on the South County area from Osprey and Venice to Englewood. She has more than 30 years of experience in real estate sales and property management, and holds the Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) designations.
Her outstanding customer service and sales performance have earned her the local RE/MAX Alliance Group Gold Club award as well as the international RE/MAX 100% Club award. She is active in the Venice Area Board of Realtors and Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
The RE/MAX Alliance Group Venice office is located at 1314-B East Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Haines can be reached at (941) 308-4627 or mhaines@remax.net.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. The company ranks #7 in the country and #15 in the world among RE/MAX offices, both based on transactions. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse