Irish death metal band Sonus Mortis releases new LP 'Hail the Tragedies of Man'

-- The symphonic death metal project known as Sonus Mortis has released a new full-length album, "Hail the Tragedies of Man." It contains 11 original tracks for a total of one hour of explosive listening. The record has been proudly published as an independent release without the direction or support of the corporate music industry. Building, burning and cresting like a sonic tsunami of fire, "Hail the Tragedies of Man" by Sonus Mortis is easily one of the most evocative and arresting examples of symphonic death metal ever recorded.The sole creative genius behind Sonus Mortis and "Hail the Tragedies of Man" is veteran multi-instrumentalist Kevin Byrne. Dublin, Ireland's Byrne cites as main artistic influences Septicflesh, Behemoth, Dimmu Borgir, Paradise Lost, Rotting Christ and My Dying Bride. He has described Sonus Mortis' music as symphonic death metal with elements of black metal and doom metal."Hail the Tragedies of Man' is the third full-length record from Sonus Mortis, which officially began in 2013. Although chiefly a studio project, Sonus Mortis has amassed a loyal following of over 10,000 online fans and counting. With the obvious power of "Hail the Tragedies...,"there seems little doubt that this number will grow exponentially.Asked to comment on the themes of his new album, Byrne writes, "The financial and political landscape has led us to tempestuous and challenging times. We are witnessing the erosion of liberty through fear/paranoia with America melding into a fascist system of surveillance and intrusion. The Middle East is becoming more and more unstable, civil war and uprisings are savaging Yemen, Syria and many more areas. Religion still infects humanity's roots, and Europe is at the edge of an existential crisis."Clearly the album is no sleeper, and music fans with a mind for social issues and pertinent philosophy will find plenty of both in "Hail the Tragedies of Main.""[My record] explores all these themes," Byrne writes. "It's tangled up with anger, sadness and despair. This is one man's view of the world explored through dark, bleak symphonic death metal."Bleak though it may be, the sound is a visceral experience, swirling like smoke and rushing like wind, almost palpable as it comes at the listener. Audiophiles are challenged to hear any track from "Hail the Tragedies of Man" by Sonus Mortis and remain unaffected. It will seize you."Hail the Tragedies of Man" by Sonus Mortis is available online worldwide at over 700 quality digital music retailers now. Get in early, metal fans. Very early.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com