Rightsize Celebrates Grand Opening of New Showroom Within Bamboo Detroit
Sustained growth drives expansion of nationwide office interiors firm; new location supports Detroit-based entrepreneurs
"We're thrilled to contribute to the revitalization of Detroit and very pleased to ring in the new year with the opening of our new showroom," stated Rightsize President Mason Awtry. "The downtown location is a great fit for Rightsize and we are excited to be the official furniture partner for Bamboo Detroit."
Bamboo Detroit (http://www.bamboodetroit.com/)
The expanded presence in Detroit comes on the heels of the opening of the company's new flagship sales and design center in downtown Milwaukee. While sustained growth continues to drive companywide expansions, both new locations are well-aligned with the company's progressive culture and offer clients convenient access.
Representing more than 200 contract grade manufacturers, Rightsize will also showcase innovative furnishings throughout the Julian C. Madison building. Clients can choose from a BLENDED SOLUTION of premium pre-owned, refurbished and new furnishings.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-815-8592 (tel:8008158592).
About Rightsize Facility
Rightsize Facility is a nationwide office interiors and facilities services firm serving corporate clients in transition. Founded in 2004, Rightsize has multiple offices Detroit, Chicago and Milwaukee. Rightsize employs an industry leading PLAN, FURNISH and SERVICE approach to ensure seamless workplace transitions and is a single source for space planning, furniture selection and procurement, delivery and installation, facility decommissioning, ancillary project services and commercial flooring. Rightsize is the parent company of Office Furniture Center (http://www.officefurniturecenter.com/
About Bamboo Detroit L3C
Bamboo Detroit is a co-working community for entrepreneurs and creatives. Bamboo offers 24/7 access to affordable and flexible work space, inclusive culture, growth programming, Rocket Fiber Gigabit Internet, conference rooms, printing and mail services, networking, events and more. To learn more visit http://www.BambooDetroit.com.
Contact
Kebra Shelhamer
***@root3marketing.com
End
